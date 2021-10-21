Farmfolio Hires Andres Haloua

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmfolio, the leading platform for direct farmland ownership opportunities and one of the top global exporters of fresh limes in the world, is excited to announce the hiring of Andres Haloua as the new Head of Global Fruit Sales.

Andres Haloua, Head of Global Fruit Sales for Farmfolio

Andres has 15 years of experience in the agribusiness sector, and he holds an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Farmfolio, Andres was the Director of Procurement and Grower Relations at Earth Source, a leading citrus importer in the Northeast. He also previously worked at San Miguel Global, where he led the fresh fruit sales team selling citrus, grapes, and avocados in more than 50 countries.

"Andres's diverse background on both sides of the supply chain are a perfect fit for scaling Farmfolio's unique business model. We are thrilled to have him leading our sales team," - said Dax Cooke, Farmfolio's Founder and CEO.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Farmfolio family, and I'm looking forward to working with the team while exploring new opportunities for our portfolio," - said Andres Haloua, Farmfolio's new Head of Global Fruit Sales.

Farmfolio's creation of this executive role is a testament to its continued investment in the expansion of its global distribution channel. This effort, under Andres's leadership, will strengthen the company's commitment to delivering the best quality produce to consumers worldwide while generating strong financial returns for their farmland owners.

About Farmfolio

Founded in 2015, Farmfolio is on a mission to make farmland ownership easy for everyone. As one of the largest global exporters of fresh limes, it uses an advanced data-driven approach to identify productive land w/ permanent crops and creates access to unprecedented opportunities by fractionalizing large commercial farms into fractionalized LOTs (Land Ownership Titles). Their multi-national expert team manages everything from seed to shelf including land development, property management, harvesting, packing, and sales. You Own. We Farm. You Earn.

To learn more, please visit www.farmfolio.net .

