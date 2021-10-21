Industry leader Host Defense® Mushrooms™ is excited to announce a new addition to their product line - 4 MycoBrew® drink mixes, conveniently packaged in both bulk canisters and boxes of grab-n-go packets!

Introducing Mushroom Mycelium-Powered MycoBrew™ Beverages from Fungi Perfecti® - Makers of Host Defense® Supplements Industry leader Host Defense® Mushrooms™ is excited to announce a new addition to their product line - 4 MycoBrew® drink mixes, conveniently packaged in both bulk canisters and boxes of grab-n-go packets!

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - launches a brand new product line that includes 4 MycoBrew® drink mixes: COFFEE, MATCHA, COCOA, and MOCHA. Each drink mix contains USA-grown, certified organic Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium from the mushroom experts at Fungi Perfecti, LLC. MycoBrew® beverage blends are launching in November 2021 on fungi.com and hostdefense.com , and will soon be available in health food stores nationwide.

All four flavor-forward MycoBrew® drink mixes are available in both bulk canisters AND grab-and-go packets!

Each MycoBrew® drink mix is specially crafted with flavor-forward formulation, using carefully selected ingredients. Designed with the day-to-day in mind, each drink offers a distinct experience - whether you want a burst of energy to start your morning, a midday indulgence to keep you going, or a relaxing treat at the end of the day, there is a MycoBrew® beverage blend for you.

Upgrade your morning with MycoBrew® COFFEE: With 1,400 mg of Lion's Mane per serving and organic, 100% Arabica instant coffee, this is the perfect upgrade to your morning routine or a revitalizing midday respite.

Energize your day with MycoBrew® MATCHA: An uplifting blend that combines 1,500 mg per serving of Lion's Mane with shade-grown Japanese Matcha for a modern-day spin on an ancestral infusion.

Savor the moment with MycoBrew® COCOA: A delicious blend of Fair Trade Certified™ Cocoa, 800 mg per serving of Lion's Mane, and Fair Trade Certified™ coconut sugar. Settle in with a hot mug and top with marshmallows for a timeless treat.

Revamp your routine with MycoBrew® MOCHA: With 760 mg per serving of Lion's Mane, this delicious blend of 100% Arabica instant coffee, Fair Trade Certified™ cocoa, and Fair Trade Certified™ coconut sugar can be topped with whipped cream to make your morning anything but routine!

The canisters are made from post-consumer resin (PCR) and, after years of pioneering development work, Host Defense® is proud to announce that their MycoBrew® beverage packets are made from cutting-edge, custom-crafted material that are in alignment with their sustainability goals. These convenient single-serve packets offer excellent oxygen barrier protection, shelf life, moisture barrier protection, and seal strength.

MycoBrew® drink mixes are brought to you by the #1 best-selling mushroom supplement experts at Fungi Perfecti®. While each beverage is distinct in flavor and experience, they are all reinforced with USA-grown, certified organic Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium. The highly sought-after "Smart Mushroom", Lion's Mane is a well-known superfood.

Host Defense® Mushrooms™ began as a direct-to-store manufacturer of mushroom supplements more than 10 years ago. Today, they are the industry leader and the #1 best-selling mushroom supplement brand in the U.S.ꝉ But, long before that, Paul Stamets and Fungi Perfecti, LLC were well-known for their ground-breaking research in the field of mycology and mycological solutions to help bees, trees, people & planet. Host Defense® supplements are produced under the supervision of Paul Stamets, D.Sc., and their continued mission is to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping PEOPLE & PLANET.

Host Defense® uses ecologically responsible packaging materials designed to minimize their overall footprint. Their boxes are made with recycled paper, printed with vegetable-based ink, and are recyclable. As part of their >10x Climate Commitment, they continue to seek out materials that are effective, safe, and aligned with their sustainability goals. Learn more about their >10x climate commitment .¹

¹Refers to Scopes 1 and 2 emissions offsets.

ꝉ Source: SPINS scan Natural / Natural Products Supermarkets > $2MM /Total US – Natural Channel / Mushrooms Ingredient Report / 52 Wks 9/5/2021

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC)

