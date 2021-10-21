New Platform Fights Medical Discrimination and Frontline Worker Job Loss We Are Still Heroes campaign shines a spotlight on frontline workers and their battle against vaccine mandates

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California public figure, Anthony Trimino, this week launched the We Are Still Heroes campaign to stand with frontline employees against medical discrimination. Trimino, CEO of Irvine-based advertising agency, TRAFFIK, conceptualized the campaign to bring social awareness to the topic of workplace discrimination due to vaccine noncompliance and highlight the impact it has on real-life frontline workers across the nation.

Isn't courage still beautiful, even if unvaccinated? Do we stand against all forms of discrimination, including medical?

Currently, approximately 2.5 million federal government employees, 17 million healthcare workers, and 80 million people in the private sector are required to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Now, these once-celebrated frontline workers across the nation face a daunting choice: Get vaccinated or lose their jobs. In spite of the threats, many are speaking out against tyrannical policies and advocating for bodily autonomy—no matter the cost.

We Are Still Heroes was created from the perspective of frontline workers who were forced to choose between their livelihoods and compromising their personal beliefs. By giving them a platform and a voice, the campaign is working to raise awareness to their plight and end medical discrimination in the workplace.

"The campaign asks two simple questions: 'Isn't courage still beautiful, even if unvaccinated?' and 'Do we stand against all forms of discrimination, including medical?' " said Trimino. Just in the City of Los Angeles alone, a whopping 27.1% of city employees have either declined to provide or did not report vaccination status, with 9.2% of those employees stating they were not vaccinated. These people have families, mortgages, and bills to pay—yet they are still holding the line. "We want to celebrate and support those who are choosing their convictions over fear. We are not anti-vaccine, nor is that the message behind the campaign. We are simply supporting those who have decided to stand for choices over mandates."

In spite of heavy censorship from mainstream media outlets, We Are Still Heroes was met with an overwhelming response from doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers, and the general public. In just 48 hours, the campaign's Instagram account grew to over 16,000 followers and website visits nearly crashed the site.

Are you being forced to choose between a vaccine and your livelihood? It's time to raise your voice. Tell us your story at https://wearestillheroes.org/get-involved/. Or, if you want to advocate for medical freedom and show your support for frontline workers, click here to advocate for medical freedom.

About We Are Still Heroes

Launched in 2021, We Are Still Heroes is a movement designed to embrace and promote medical freedom in the workplace. Designed as a social advocacy platform for frontline workers, We Are Still Heroes tells the stories of those who have worked tirelessly through a pandemic, only to be forced to choose between vaccines and their livelihoods. We Are Still Heroes will continue to fight until we can end all forms of medical discrimination. For more information, to give, or to share your story, visit www.wearestillheroes.org, follow us on Instagram and Twitter, or "like" us on Facebook.

