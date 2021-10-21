Prime You reaches market value of over USD 100 Million in 'Series D' attainment

It is the largest shared ownership company in South America

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The swift and solid growth of Prime You -the largest South American company for shared jets, helicopters, yachts, real estate and sports cars- is attracting new investors and more individuals and companies that are adhering to its shared ownership model. Prime You has just acquired more than USD 10 million from investor Nelson Tanure in a 'Series D' operation coordinated by Banco Master. The value of the transaction is aligned to the company's market value of USD 100 million, on the way to achieving unicorn status in Brazil (equivalent to USD 200 million), in view of the great potential to also win over customers from the middle class.

Investor Nelson Tanure became part of Prime You's shareholder group that already includes members from the financial market attracted by the rate of return on this investment. "The entry of one more investor strengthens the capital structure so that we can continue increasing the number of assets, and confirms that the company came onto investors' radar by being a project with multiple potential for growth, 50 times above its current value," says Marcus Matta, CEO and founder of Prime You. "Our next steps are to enter the USA and Portugal and expand the service to other pyramid bases, reaching the middle class."

Different factors position Prime You (www.primeyou.com.br) on investors' radar: The fact of being the only one in the region sharing different kinds of assets, having a high capacity for organic growth, having a very low risk and high return index and being a proven high quality service.

They have also contributed to positioning the company at the value of USD 100 million. It is currently enjoying strong and sustainable growth with an average of 26% a year; it was 52% in 2020, with investments in infrastructure, technology, new assets and diversification of services, and their innovative model.

To support growth, Prime You is investing around USD 30 million in 2020-2021, a sum that could reach USD 70 million. "We will continue investing in extending assets and operation innovation to meet the high demand for shared assets and will shortly expand the concept to other social pyramid bases," concludes Matta.

