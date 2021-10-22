Wiggin and Dana LLP - Notice of Security Incident

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiggin and Dana LLP ("Wiggin and Dana") recently experienced a security incident that affected their network systems. Wiggin and Dana engaged leading third-party cyber-forensic specialists to assist in the investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the incident. Wiggin and Dana, with the assistance of the forensic specialists, also conducted a thorough and time-consuming review to identify any information that may have been accessed during this event. Unfortunately, on July 20, 2021, Wiggin and Dana received confirmation that certain files stored within their environment may have been accessed.

While the investigation was able to determine that certain systems were accessed, Wiggin and Dana was unable to determine all of the sensitive information that was actually accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, Wiggin and Dana is providing notice of this incident and conducting a review of the contents of the impacted systems that may contain sensitive information. Although this review is still in progress, Wiggin and Dana is providing notice because the investigation confirmed that the following types of information may have been present in the affected systems at the time of the incident: name, date of birth, Social Security number, financial account information, medical/diagnosis/treatment information, and/or government issued identification numbers.

Information security is among Wiggin and Dana's highest priorities, and they have strict security measures in place to protect information in their care. Upon becoming aware of this incident, Wiggin and Dana immediately took steps to confirm the security of their systems. They implemented additional cybersecurity measures and are reviewing existing security policies to further protect against similar incidents moving forward. Wiggin and Dana is notifying potentially impacted individuals so that they may take steps to best protect their information. They are also reporting to regulatory officials, as required. Additionally, Wiggin and Dana is providing those whose information may have been exposed by this incident with access to complimentary credit monitoring services through Equifax.

Wiggin and Dana encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Wiggin and Dana is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/help/ TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-888-395-6938 www.transunion.com/credit-help Equifax PO Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-298-0045 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

