(HYZN) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Hyzon Motors Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Hyzon common between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2021.

The filed complaint alleges that Hyzon f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hyzon class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Hyzon class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

