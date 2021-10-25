Adler Industrial Solutions Purchases New State-of-the-Art Yasda Machining Center at Shorts Tool & Mfg.

SAEGERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. ("Adler"), a leader in the tooling and mold industry, announced today that it has purchased a new state-of-the-art Yasda machining center for its subsidiary, Shorts Tool and Mfg., Inc. ("Shorts").

The 5-axis machining center includes two Yasda mills – a YMC430 and YMC650 – configured for graphite and steel respectively.

Since acquiring Shorts in May 2021, Adler has followed through with its planned investments in improved machinery, tools, software and processes. "One of our immediate objectives after the acquisition was to purchase new pins, gauges, tools, comparators, and scopes for the shop," said Philipp Gruner, CEO of Adler. "Then we moved on to purchasing four new top-of-the-line grinders, and a new lathe. Now I am proud to announce that we have dramatically upgraded our milling capabilities by purchasing two of the most advanced milling machines in the world."

The new Yasda machining center allows Adler to increase its capacity to deliver more high-precision work to its customers in less time.

Gruner concluded, "Our milling department, led by highly-skilled operators with decades of experience, cannot wait to put their new Yasdas to work."

About Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc.

Adler Industrial Solutions, Inc. launched in 2021. Its mission is to better serve the manufacturing industry via a network of geographically distributed tool & die companies, with an initial focus on manufacturers of injection molds and ancillary products. For more information, please visit www.adlertooling.com.

About Shorts Tool and Mfg., Inc.

Located in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Shorts is a manufacturer of close-tolerance and multi-cavity plastic injection molds and ancillary products primarily for the medical, consumer goods, aerospace and industrial industries. The company was founded in 2001 and utilizes advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide precise, reliable and effective customer tooling. For more information, please visit www.shortstool.com.

