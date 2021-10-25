Jill Nykoliation Recognized As One Of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs By WXN

The Juniper Park\TBWA CEO Joins Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners For 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jill Nykoliation, CEO of global Toronto-based agency Juniper Park\TBWA, has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs by Women's Executive Network (WXN), as part of the 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards. The awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.

Jill Nykoliation, CEO of Juniper Park\TBWA, has been named as one of three of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs by WXN

Within the Top 100, the Canada's Most Powerful CEOs Award is a prestigious category, recognizing only three female executives who are trailblazers in their field, advocate for workplace equality, and display vision, strong foundational character, a sense of integrity, and the ability to elicit public trust.

Jill is relentless in her belief that the agency must continuously transform to stay at the forefront of the rapidly changing communications world. In the past three years alone, she has launched new business solutions to ensure her clients are on the front foot of modernity – precision marketing practice, Scalpel, boutique design studio, Le Parc, and in-house production studio, Bolt Content. The addition of these three business units contributed to Juniper Park\TBWA's record revenue in 2020.

As a female CEO in a male-dominated industry, Jill has used her experiences of exclusion and discrimination as fuel to make a difference towards diversity and inclusion in her leadership role. Today, Juniper Park\TBWA is the most diverse large-size agency in Canada. It is made up of 54% women and 25% BIPOC, with a strong representation of people who identify as LGBTQIA2S+, from C-suite to entry level. Jill has a borderless approach to talent acquisition, which is evident in its talent make-up: 47% of its team is from countries outside of Canada, with 37% speaking more than one language.

"Modern leadership requires a combination of strong business acumen, game-changing innovation and social impact," said Jill Nykoliation, CEO of Juniper Park\TBWA. "I am thrilled to be recognized by WXN as one of Canada's most powerful CEOs alongside so many brilliant leaders. Many people – mentors, clients, staff members – have contributed to the success I've had in my career to date. I proudly share this award with them."

Criteria for Canada's Most Powerful CEO Award includes leaders who demonstrate innovation, have a significantly positive impact on their organization, industry, and society, create outstanding customer and shareholder value, maintain favourable financial performance, act as influential brand ambassadors, and showcase strong strategic vision and leadership. Under Jill's leadership, Juniper Park\TBWA has grown from six employees in 2007 to 147 in 2021, won hundreds of awards – including most recently Effie Agency of the Year 2021– and has consistently been ranked within the top 10 agencies in Canada.

"Jill's business acumen is second to none," said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "She brings a laser-focused strategic perspective to everything she touches and has helped to shape some of the world's most powerful brands. Jill embodies a growth mindset and her rare mix of strength and vulnerability is what I hope to see from all of our leaders. We are proud to see her recognized by WXN."

"When I look at this year's winners, I see a group of radically authentic women who remind us all of what it means to stand up with courage, for ourselves and those around them," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "By recognizing and celebrating the strength, fearlessness, resilience and heart these women demonstrate, we can inspire more of the same in generations to come."

Past award winners include some of Canada's most iconic women: The Honourable Dr. Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons; Melissa Grelo, co-host of CTV's The Social; Dr. Shawna Pandya, scientist-astronaut candidate; Michele Romanow, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist; and Susan Aglukark, award-winning musician.

For a full list of 2021 winners, click here .

WXN's Top 100 Awards Program includes a virtual two-day Leadership Summit and Gala on November 24 and 25. Visit this link for event details and tickets.

About Juniper Park\TBWA

Juniper Park\TBWA ( juniperparktbwa.com ) is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. A global, award-winning agency located in Toronto, Juniper Park\TBWA uses Disruption® methodologies to develop business-changing ideas for brands. The 130+ team of world-class creators and thinkers serves clients across North America, including CIBC, Nissan, PepsiCo, GoDaddy, among others. It is part of TBWA Worldwide ( tbwa.com ), named Agency of the Year and Grand Prix winner at the 2021 Effie Awards, and one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and included on Ad Age's Agency A-List in both 2019 and 2020. Follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter , or like us on Facebook for the latest updates from the Park.

About WXN

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is North America's #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN operates in Canada and the U.S.

