WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, Smith & Warren, a leading manufacturer of metal badges and insignia worn by public safety professionals, has donated $31,675 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Smith & Warren Donates $31,675 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The funds were raised through the sale of 9/11 20th Anniversary badges and insignia, designed to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and those who continue to be affected. 10% of the proceeds from every order is being donated to Tunnel to Towers.

"We have made it part of our company's mission to give back to the public safety community through partnerships with great charities. For the 9/11 20th Anniversary program, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation was our first choice because of the direct support they provide to first responders and their families in times of need," said Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren.

"The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is so appreciative of Smith & Warren. We are grateful for their generosity, and that they share our determination in making sure America Never Forgets the lives lost twenty years ago. Knowing that this donation came from first responder communities around the country, seeking to honor their fallen peers, is very special," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Visit SmithWarren.com to learn more about the September 11th 20th Anniversary Memorial Remembrance Collection.

About Smith & Warren:

Smith & Warren has been proudly manufacturing badges, insignia, and uniform accessories for public safety professionals in the United States since 1925. To learn more about Smith & Warren visit SmithWarren.com . Follow Smith & Warren on Facebook @smithandwarren and Instagram @smithwarrenbadges .

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org . Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smith & Warren