Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on Dec. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 12, 2021.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record

Date Payment

Date Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,011.11111(1) $0.25278(1) Nov. 12 Dec. 15 Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,011.11111(1) $10.11111(1) Nov. 12(2) Dec. 15 Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) $2,525.00 $25.25 Nov. 12 Dec. 15(3) Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3) $2,562.50 $25.625 Nov. 12 Dec. 15(3) Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 Nov. 12 Dec. 1 Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9) $618.75 $24.75 Nov. 12 Dec. 1(3) Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 Nov. 12 Dec. 1





Notes: (1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and Series J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series I are $1,011.11111111111111 and $0.25277777777778, respectively. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,011.11111111111111 and $10.11111111111111, respectively. (2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Nov. 30, 2021. (3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series L, Series M, and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $530 billion as of September 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

