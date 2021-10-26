Community Access National Network Releases Third Policy Report on 340B Drug Pricing Program A Patient's Guide to 340B: Why Accountability Matters to You

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The word accountable is defined as "being required or expect to justify actions or decisions." Accountability is often broadly discussed on a variety of levels about governmental and social issues, and the 340B Drug Pricing Program is certainly no exception. The 340B program exists to address the health care needs of a segment of society – social needs. As such, program accountability is of paramount importance since patient health depends on it.



A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why Accountability Matters to You

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-3

