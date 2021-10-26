TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel X, the world's leading virtual power plant (VPP) and demand response service provider, and Gogoro®, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable urban mobility, today announced they will support the integration of more renewable power on electricity grids utilizing Enel X's VPP platform and Gogoro Network's battery swapping platform, beginning in Taiwan. The project is designed to support the local electricity grid run by Taiwan Power Company (TPC), Taiwan's public power utility. The announcement was made during a TPC hosted press conference in Taipei, Taiwan.

ENEL X AND GOGORO PARTNER TO MAKE THE POWER GRID IN TAIWAN SMARTER

"As a global leader in sustainable urban transportation and battery swapping refueling, Gogoro is committed to working with public utilities like TPC in Taiwan, and industry leaders like Enel X, to utilize the full potential of innovative technologies like time-shifted power to support the transition to renewable power, first in Taiwan and in additional markets in the future," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro. "By joining Enel X's digitalized VPP platform, we blend our ecosystems of innovative technologies together to support public utilities incorporating new renewable energy sources."

Enel X enables businesses to unlock significant value while supporting the renewable energy transition. It does this by aggregating distributed energy resources to create a 'virtual power plant' that provides dispatchable capacity to help support the electricity grid. Thanks to availability of sustainable mobility and demand response programs, there is a further possibility to integrate renewable power on electricity grids. These new resources will be increasingly important as Taiwan works to meet its net-zero clean energy targets, which will require the integration of large

amounts of variable renewable power generation into Taiwan's electricity system.

"We are excited to add Gogoro to our VPP network as we work to support the decarbonization and electrification of Taiwan's energy sector. Through our collaboration, Gogoro will be the first electric mobility provider in Taiwan to participate in a VPP, and they will participate alongside other progressive businesses across Taiwan that recognize this opportunity to earn a significant new revenue stream while furthering their sustainability objectives," said Jeff Renaud, Head of Enel X Asia and Oceania. "We see huge potential in connecting Gogoro's unique distributed network of battery swapping stations with our VPP platform, both here in Taiwan and potentially overseas. In doing so, we can together create new resources that support the renewable energy transition, while also accelerating the electrification of transport."

When called on by TPC, Enel X's VPP automatically adjusts its networks' power use – including Gogoro's GoStations – to help protect the grid and maintain stable electricity supply.

Gogoro Network

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel. Gogoro Network creates a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. Currently in Taiwan, Gogoro has more than 2,100 GoStation battery swapping stations with nearly 1.3 GWh of power. The Powered by Gogoro Network Program gives Gogoro's vehicle maker partners access to Gogoro innovations including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems, so they can develop and roll out unique electric vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping.

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel Group's global business line offering services that accelerate innovation and drive the energy transition. A global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, Enel X manages services such as demand response for around 7.4 GW of total capacity at global level and 137 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as 232,000 electric vehicle charging points made available around the globe11. Through its advanced solutions, including energy management, financial services and electric mobility, Enel X provides each customer with an intuitive, personalized ecosystem of tech platforms and consulting services, focusing on sustainability and circular economy principles in order to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative model that respects the environment and integrates technological innovation into daily life. Each solution has the power to turn decarbonization, electrification and digitalization goals into sustainable actions for everyone, in order to build a more sustainable and efficient world together.

1Public and private charging points. It includes interoperability points.

For more information, visit corporate.enelx.com/en/media/press-releases and follow Enel X on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro

Gogoro Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogoro Inc and Enel X