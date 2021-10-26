Enveric Biosciences to Participate in Wonderland: Miami Conference

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in the upcoming Wonderland: Miami conference:

Miami to be held in-person in Miami, Florida from November 8-9, 2021 . Dr. Tucker will be speaking on the Next-Generation Psychedelics panel live on Monday, November 8 th at 3:10 p.m. ET . Register to attend here . Microdose Presents Wonderland:to be held in-person infrom. Dr. Tucker will be speaking on thepanel live onat. Register to attend

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your Microdose representatives directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at envericbio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Investor Contacts

Valter Pinto / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 212.896.1267

valter@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

Media Contacts

Raquel Cona / Joe McIntyre

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204 / 856.381.8996

rcona@kcsa.com / jmcintyre@kcsa.com

View original content:

SOURCE Enveric Biosciences