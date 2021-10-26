Laird Connectivity Announces Fully Featured Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 Combo Module Based on Latest Infineon AIROC™ CYW43439 Chipset

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader, Laird Connectivity, has announced the upcoming Sterling-LWB+ Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.2 module, the latest member of the successful Sterling-LWB radio family. Powered by the new AIROC™ CYW43439 Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 Combo SoC from Infineon Technologies, the Sterling-LWB+ is designed for IoT from the start: fully certified, easy to integrate, industrial temperature range and the fastest route to the market for wireless IoT applications.

The Sterling-LWB+ delivers a fully featured Wi-Fi 4 radio, enabled with Laird Connectivity's industry-leading software drivers and support. The secure, high performance SDIO solution can be easily integrated with any Linux or Android based system, with RTOS software integration coming soon. Careful design considerations were made ensuring the Sterling-LWB+ is painless to integrate into a variety of host platforms.

"Adding the LWB+ to the Sterling line is an example of Laird Connectivity's commitment to providing the latest technology and chipset to our customer base," said Andy Ross, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity. "In partnership with Infineon, we've been able to integrate a leading-edge chipset and deliver a high reliability, industrial temperature range solution."

The Sterling-LWB5+ has a rich feature-set including Wi-Fi 4 and dual-mode Bluetooth. It delivers on reliability with high quality drivers and extended product life support, and Laird Connectivity's Linux Backports package ensures compatibility for a broad range of Linux Kernels. The module also supports the latest WPA3 security standards.

"Infineon is excited to see our strategic partner Laird Connectivity introduce the Sterling-LWB+ Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless module with our robust and reliable AIROC™ CYW43439 Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 SoC," said Sivaram Trikutam, Senior Director IoT Compute and Wireless at Infineon Technologies. "This expands the scope of our AIROC™ solutions, offering a rapid path to production for a wide range of applications with industry-leading RF performance, updated security, and other enhanced feature sets."

The Sterling-LWB+ is available as a System-in-Package (SIP) and two certified module versions, supporting either an on-board chip antenna or a MHF connector for an external antenna. It was intentionally designed to meet the demands of medical and industrial IoT applications, including rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT connectivity, industrial IoT sensors, and battery powered medical devices. It supports the latest WPA3 security standards and will be globally certified to reduce customers' barrier to entry. Pending certifications include FCC, ISED, CE, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG registration.

For more information about the Sterling-LWB+, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/sterling-lwb-plus

For more information about the Infineon AIROC™ 43439, visit: CYW43439

About Laird Connectivity: Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers –no matter what.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

Lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/lairdconnect | facebook.com/lairdconnectivity |linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

View original content:

SOURCE Laird Connectivity