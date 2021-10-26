Leading Latinx Dating App Chispa Partners With Avocados From Mexico To Bring Singles Together Over Their Love For Avocados

The Latinx focused company and the number one selling brand of avocados in the US team up to bring users an entertaining twist to online dating while giving back to the community of farmworkers with a donation to Celebration Nation

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chispa, the largest dating app designed for Latinx singles in the U.S. is partnering with Avocados From Mexico to create a fun digital experience where community members can connect over their shared cultura and love for avocados.

Through this collaboration, Chispa will encourage its community to celebrate their love for avocados by allowing them to display a "Guac Lover" badge on their dating profile, which will help them connect with others who share their love for this fruit. Additionally, app members will be able to take part in "Guacamoments," an innovative digital experience created by Avocados From Mexico to help the online community find their fellow avocado lover.

"We realize that food brings people together in our community, especially among Latinx singles, and our partnership with Avocados From Mexico goes to the heart with the love and affection that Latinos have for avocados, a staple food in our culture," said Julia Estacolchic, Head of Brand for Chispa. "We invite our Chispa community to participate in this fun digital experience – it's a move in the ripe direction!"

Earlier this year, Chispa surveyed members and found an interesting way to connect singles on the app, with avocados at the forefront. Of those surveyed, 52% of Chispa users claimed any moment is a good moment to share guacamole, and 46% said that preparing guacamole with someone could be a romantic way to get to know each other.

To further celebrate this cultural moment, Chispa is giving back to the Latino community of farmworkers who work hard to harvest the beloved food we put on our tables. As part of this collaboration, Chispa will make a donation to Celebration Nation's food bank for farmworkers for every "Guac Lover" badge displayed on its users' profiles.

"As a Latina, I understand the importance of connecting with my community over shared traditions and experiences," said Flor Martinez, president of Celebration Nation. "We are so grateful to Chispa for engaging us in a way that will benefit the farmworkers who work tirelessly to provide us with not only avocados, but other foods that bring our culture together and allow us to share special moments."

The "Guac Lover" badges will be available to Chispa users until December 20th. The app is available to download on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT CHISPA

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with over 5 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

