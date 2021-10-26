Nissan and Habitat for Humanity celebrate 16 years of partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan U.S. is renewing its partnership with Habitat for Humanity with an $800,000 donation to continue to help families build affordable places to call home. The aggregate of Nissan's contributions amount to more than $19 million in donations since the partnership began in 2005.

Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)

"As a long-established partner, Nissan has consistently responded to challenges that impact the long-term financial security and stability of families, progressing Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Julie Laird Davis, Habitat's vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing. "We are grateful for Nissan's continued commitment and support, which will enable us to work with even more families and individuals."

This year, Nissan is also donating five vehicles. This brings their total to more than 150 to local Habitat organizations. They are also continuing their pledge to sponsor families in six locations across the U.S. with teamwork days to support home builds.

Each year since 2005, Nissan employees have logged more than 110,000 volunteer hours to work alongside families in cities close to Nissan's major manufacturing and operational locations such as Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas.

"Nissan is deeply committed to creating affordable housing opportunities where our customers and employees work, and our shared mission and values with Habitat for Humanity is one way we invest in these communities," said Parul Bajaj, Nissan's senior manager of philanthropy. "Our employees look forward to working alongside future homeowners, and their experiences affirm our corporate vision to enrich people's lives."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Nissan North America

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International