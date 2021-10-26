RaySearch and IBA expand their partnership in proton therapy

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and IBA announce that they expand their partnership in proton therapy within the areas of FLASH radiotherapy, proton ARC therapy, and treatment of moving tumors.

RaySearch and IBA have had a strategic partnership on a global level since 2013. Over the years the collaboration has deepened and the combination of RayStation®* and IBA's Proteus® systems are nowadays a well proven and de facto industry standard. Today, the majority of IBA's Proteus centers have selected RayStation as treatment planning system and in total 27 centers around the world are equipped with a Proteus proton delivery system in combination with RayStation.

As part of the collaboration, the RayCare®* oncology information system from RaySearch, will be customized for optimal use together with the IBA delivery solutions. In both RayStation and RayCare, as well as in the IBA delivery solutions, joint features, dedicated software interfaces and modified graphical user interface components will allow for a seamless integration of the workflow with optimized performance. The result will be a turnkey solution for all software and hardware needed to deliver outstanding proton therapy treatments.

The extended collaboration includes the following areas:

Proton ARC therapy planning in RayStation specific for DynamicARC® 1 : The next evolution in proton delivery, promising easy delivery scheme, decreased delivery times, and improved dose conformality.

FLASH treatment planning in RayStation for Conformal FLASH® 2 : Combines the benefits of FLASH radiotherapy with the dosimetric benefits of proton radiation and the Bragg Peak. FLASH radiotherapy has the potential to revolutionize the future of cancer treatment by delivering ultra-high dose rate radiation, several orders of magnitude higher than what is currently used in conventional clinical radiotherapy.

Machine specific treatment planning tools for moving tumors: Masters and guarantees the dose conformality along the treatment course for patients with moving tumors by exploiting the machine characteristics to its full potential and providing dedicated imaging processing capabilities.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Today the combination of RaySearch's RayStation and IBA's Proteus is an industry standard within proton therapy. With the now announced expanded partnership between our companies, we aim to take proton therapy to the next level by developing several innovative radiotherapy technologies that will significantly improve patient care."

Olivier Legrain, CEO of IBA, says: "We continue to demonstrate year after year that our combined expertise is providing superior integrated proton therapy solutions for the benefits of clinicians allowing them to take best care of their patients."

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation® and next-generation oncology information system RayCare®*. The latest additions to RaySearch's product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analysis system (OAS) that cancer clinics can use to collect, structure, and analyze data. The treatment control system (TCS) RayCommand® is designed as a link between the treatment machine and the systems for dose planning and oncology information. RaySearch software is used in about 2,600 clinics in over 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information about RaySearch is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation® is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

About RayCare

The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

1. DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA's Proton Arc therapy solution currently in development phase.

2. ConformalFLASH® is a registered brand of the IBA's Proton Flash therapy solution currently in research and development phase.

