ScholarRx Announces Partnership with the Student Network Organization

LOUISVILLE Ky., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced a new partnership with SNO, the Student Network Organization , which is a network of health students who work to promote health equity in education and healthcare through intercultural and multidisciplinary collaboration, with the goal of universal health care construction.

SNO becomes the newest member of ScholarRx's Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE . MeSAGE empowers student organizations with the tools and expertise to build medical educational content that is often missing from standard curriculum.

This partnership will focus on developing curriculum on platforms that are critical to SNO, including but not limited to:

Social accountability

Universal health access

Global health equity

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

SNO members will be granted access to the Rx Bricks digital learning system, including the new Bricks Create authoring platform.

SNO's president, Veronika Duwel, states, "The partnership with MeSAGE is an exciting opportunity for SNO to start sharing our knowledge on an international platform, within our community and beyond. The health profession is expanding beyond traditional understanding of medical practice, and with MeSAGE we can work on adapting the health curriculum to suit our needs."

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with SNO to address deep education needs at a global level and to help future doctors define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from standard curriculum."

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About SNO: Student Network Organization is a network of health students who work to promote health equity in education and healthcare through intercultural and multidisciplinary collaboration, with the goal of universal health care construction. SNO has grown into a dynamic student-led, non-political, not-for-profit organization with members spanning around the globe. Regional branches have been established in Europe, South East Asia, Eastern Mediterranean Region, Western Pacific, Latin America and Africa. SNO has also launched various projects and activities internationally including the SNO Exchange, TUFH Mentorship Program, Student Research Publications in Education for Health Journal, International Student Training & Exchange Program (iSTEP) and the annual SNO Pre-Conference Sessions.

