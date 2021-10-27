ElectroNeek Tackles Australia: Partners with Ricoh to Expand RPA and OCR Technology Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectroNeek, a leading RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), has signed a partnership with Ricoh Australia to bring affordable robotic process automation (RPA) and optical character recognition (OCR) services to educational centers across Australia.

Through our innovative RPA ecosystem, ElectroNeek will equip Ricoh with RPA tools such as Studio Pro , Bot Runner , and SaaS Orchestrator , as well as with industry-leading partner success tools designed to drive revenue from Ricoh's digital initiatives. Together, our two companies will work hand-in-hand to achieve a collaborative goal of bringing scalable and affordable digital transformation solutions such as RPA to organizations throughout all of Australia.

"ElectroNeek is proud to partner with Ricoh to expand our RPA and OCR technology alliance in Australia. The combination of our two teams — enterprise documentation software combined with scalable automation and expert technical leadership — will allow Ricoh to provide their customers with truly transformative digital solutions.

Entering the Australian market is a big step for ElectroNeek. We're looking forward to taking on the challenge of this new region by providing our partners with industry-leading RPA tools and partner success strategies designed to enable Australian businesses to find success with next-gen digital initiatives."

Sergey Yudovskiy, Co-founder & CEO, ElectroNeek Robotics Inc.

"Partnering with Electroneek will enable Ricoh to provide our customers with a truly scalable and cost-effective managed RPA service at a time when organizations are looking to deploy digital transformation and employee experience strategies to emerge stronger in 2022. Indeed, finding ways to derive the optimal return on investment from digital initiatives such as RPA has never been more important.

We look forward to working with Electroneek to deliver a winning combination of leading technology and expert technical knowledge, skills, and experience to Australian businesses."

Neal Ross, Chief Technology Officer, Ricoh Australia Pty Ltd.

ElectroNeek's innovative partner ecosystem for MSPs

ElectroNeek's core business model revolves around supporting the growth of our partners' RPA businesses. Through our Global Partner Success Program, ElectroNeek helps MSPs drive high profits through a robust product lineup, joint business initiatives, and free bot licenses that allow our partners to provide their end-clients with affordable and scalable RPA solutions.

This focus on MSP partner success sets a new standard for RPA vendors in the industry, and symbolizes ElectroNeek's commitment to providing MSPs of all sizes with easy to develop and easy to deploy RPA tools and business strategies.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek is the leading RPA vendor for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with offices in North America, India, Europe, and Latin America. More than 500 customers and partners trust ElectroNeek worldwide to deliver hyper-automation solutions and support.

ElectroNeek is the preferred RPA vendor for many globally recognized and leading regional MSPs, such as BDO, HLB, and Compasso, and enterprise clients such as Electrolux, Epiroc, Sage, and 7-Eleven.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimise business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

