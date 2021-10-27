Incline P&C Group Partners with Wright National Flood Insurance Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announced a new partnership with Wright National Flood Insurance Services , LLC, an industry-leading flood insurance provider that offers federal, excess and private flood insurance policies. This partnership will extend Incline P&C Group's ability to offer flood insurance policies to those located in Texas, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

With over 40 years of experience in helping policyholders recover from catastrophic flooding events, Wright Flood specializes in all areas of flood insurance policy, helping property owners and their agents assess flood risk and properly insure against it through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

The insurer also partners with FEMA to provide the most up-to-date policies. Wright Flood currently boasts a network of over 17,000 independent agents, making it one of the largest providers in the flood insurance marketplace and is in the process of The Flood Insurance Marketplace for agents and consumers to easily find private flood insurance solutions with higher policy limits and customized coverage options.

"Wright Flood brings unmatched industry expertise, user-friendly technology, unparalleled claims reputation and dedication to providing exceptional service across the U.S.," said Chris McClellan, President and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "We are proud to partner with Wright Flood to deliver the latest in flood insurance policy to help all property owners protect their investments against unforeseen flood disasters."

"At Wright Flood, we take pride in offering more support, greater expertise, and our ongoing commitment to partner agents and policyholders, especially at the time of flood loss," said James Watje, SVP of Private Flood, Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "Our partnership with Incline P&C will ensure we are extending our policies to even more property owners across the nation."

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

