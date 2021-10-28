Green Oaks Apartments Development Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

WHY:

AMTEX's Green Oaks Apartments Development is designed to close the substantial shortage of affordable housing units in Houston. According to the Houston Housing Authority, "Recent Census data indicates that over 400,000 households in Houston qualify for housing assistance at 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), additionally there are 155,582 families currently living in poverty. Over 200,000 families in Houston pay greater than 30% of their income for housing. The existing housing stock only provides affordable opportunities for 76,725 families in Houston. This sheds light on the extent of the need for affordable housing for all families at all income ranges below 80% of AMI. The Houston Housing Authority aims to increase the number of affordable housing units available for qualified residents within its jurisdiction."