Hawkeye Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Six15 Technologies

SAVANNAH, Ga.,, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:HWKE) ("Hawkeye"), a technology holding company, is pleased to announce today it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Six15 Technologies ("Six15"), a technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures head-up displays (HUDs) for enterprise and defense users. Hawkeye is currently expediting the completion of due diligence to finalize a definitive Agreement ("Agreement") to complete an all-stock purchase of 100% of the shares of Six15. The Agreement will effectuate a reverse reorganization of the two companies in conjunction with an proposed growth capital financing.



Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye, stated, "We are pleased to reach the successful culmination of our M&A process with the announcement of a truly robust growth acquisition opportunity in Six15.



Combining world-class technology with accomplished industry leadership, the Six15 Agreement is expected to return the Company to its original tech mission and its focus on building sustainable long- term shareholder value."

Rich Ryan, CEO of Six15, commented, "We view the anticipated Agreement and subsequent capital raise as the final element needed to catalyze the hyper-growth phase of our business plan. We further believe our evolving narrative will be well-suited to attract and build long-term investor interest as a public company."



Hawkeye anticipates there will be a name and symbol change as part of the transaction. A reverse stock split is also being discussed.

About Six15 Technologies

Six15 Technologies is a world-class technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures head- up displays (HUDs) for users operating in the world's most demanding environments. From the front lines to the factory floor, Six15 is building more than just innovative technologies; the company's purpose is to productize wearable solutions that help protect lives, enhance performance, and improve safety. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Rochester, NY. For more information, visit six-15.com or contact us at media@six-15.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the body camera system, the potential success of the body camera system, our growth strategy and product development including PPE, any technology related to our sales pipeline, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

