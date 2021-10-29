Novelis Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights
- Net income from continuing operations of $239 million, up 66% YoY; net income from continuing operations excluding special items was $244 million, up 54% YoY
- Shipments of 968 kilotonnes, up 5% YoY
- Adjusted EBITDA of $553 million, up 22% YoY; Adjusted EBITDA per ton shipped reached $571, up 16% YoY
- Net leverage ratio further improved to 2.4x, compared to 3.7x in the prior year period
- Refinanced $1.5 billion of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 with $750 million 3.25% Senior Notes due 2026 and $750 million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2031
Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today reported net income attributable to its common shareholder of $237 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to a net loss of $37 million in the prior year period. Net income from continuing operations increased to $239 million compared to $144 million in the prior year. Excluding special items in both years, second quarter fiscal year 2022 net income from continuing operations increased 54% to $244 million, driven mainly by higher EBITDA.
Net sales increased 38% to $4.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $3.0 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by a 5% increase in shipments and higher average aluminum prices. Total flat rolled product shipments increased to 968 kilotonnes in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to 923 kilotonnes in the prior year period, mainly as a result of strong demand for sustainable aluminum beverage packaging and specialty products, partially offset by lower automotive shipments due to the global semiconductor chip shortage impacting the automotive industry.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% to $553 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $455 million in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to higher volume and favorable metal benefits, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures. Novelis achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA per ton shipped of $571 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $493 in the prior year.
"Our diverse portfolio of high-recycled-content products allowed us to capture strong market demand and deliver another record quarter of EBITDA," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc. "While we navigate near-term supply chain challenges, we are actively seeking and implementing new investment opportunities to capture growing customer demand for sustainable, low-carbon aluminum solutions."
Novelis has recently announced plans to invest approximately $500 million in growth capital projects, including a $375 million investment to expand its rolling and recycling capabilities in Zhenjiang, China, and a $130 million investment at its Oswego plant in the US to increase hot mill capacity and enhance automotive sheet finishing capabilities.
Fiscal year-to-date free cash flow from continuing operations was $158 million compared to the prior year period $169 million. The primary driver for this reduction versus the prior year was higher working capital requirements due mainly to rising aluminum prices, mostly offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA and favorable metal price lag. The company's net leverage ratio (net debt / TTM Adjusted EBITDA) further improved to 2.4x at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to 3.7x in the prior year period.
"Since announcing Novelis' long-term capital allocation framework earlier this year, we have reduced gross debt, improved net leverage to below our targeted 2.5x level, and returned $100 million of capital to our common shareholder," said Devinder Ahuja, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Novelis Inc. "At the same time, we have maintained adequate liquidity to effectively manage the business' working capital needs, while also remaining strongly positioned to reinvest capital in new capacity and capabilities."
In August, Novelis successfully completed an offering of $750 million 3.25% Senior Notes due 2026 and $750 million 3.875% Senior Notes due 2031. Proceeds were used toward the redemption of all its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026.
The company continues to maintain a strong total liquidity position of $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2021.
Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
4,119
$
2,978
$
7,974
$
5,404
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
3,400
2,384
6,537
4,485
Selling, general and administrative expenses
142
129
301
251
Depreciation and amortization
134
141
268
259
Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs
60
70
119
140
Research and development expenses
21
18
45
37
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
64
—
62
—
Restructuring and impairment expenses (reversal), net
—
7
(2)
8
Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates
—
(1)
(1)
(2)
Business acquisition and other related costs
—
—
—
11
Other (income) expenses, net
(20)
18
(84)
93
$
3,801
$
2,766
$
7,245
$
5,282
Income from continuing operations before income tax provision
318
212
729
122
Income tax provision
79
68
187
39
Net income from continuing operations
$
239
$
144
$
542
$
83
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(2)
(11)
(65)
(29)
Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(170)
—
(170)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(2)
(181)
(65)
(199)
Net income (loss)
$
237
$
(37)
$
477
$
(116)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to our common shareholder
$
237
$
(37)
$
477
$
(116)
Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in millions, except number of shares)
September 30,
March 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
659
$
998
Accounts receivable, net
— third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 and $5 as of September 30,
2,124
1,687
— related parties
222
166
Inventories
2,623
1,928
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
212
198
Fair value of derivative instruments
217
137
Assets held for sale
5
5
Current assets of discontinued operations
12
15
Total current assets
$
6,074
$
5,134
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,628
4,687
Goodwill
1,083
1,083
Intangible assets, net
655
696
Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates
831
838
Deferred income tax assets
137
130
Other long–term assets
— third parties
271
316
— related parties
1
1
Total assets
$
13,680
$
12,885
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long–term debt
$
443
$
71
Short–term borrowings
247
236
Accounts payable
— third parties
3,083
2,498
— related parties
296
230
Fair value of derivative instruments
582
280
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
655
670
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
13
16
Total current liabilities
$
5,319
$
4,001
Long–term debt, net of current portion
4,942
5,653
Deferred income tax liabilities
172
162
Accrued postretirement benefits
852
878
Other long–term liabilities
313
305
Total liabilities
$
11,598
$
10,999
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholder's equity
Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 1,000 shares issued and
—
—
Additional paid–in capital
1,304
1,404
Retained earnings
1,341
864
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(547)
(366)
Total equity of our common shareholder
$
2,098
$
1,902
Noncontrolling interest
(16)
(16)
Total equity
$
2,082
$
1,886
Total liabilities and equity
$
13,680
$
12,885
Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
477
$
(116)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(65)
(199)
Net income from continuing operations
$
542
$
83
Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
268
259
Loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net
36
11
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
2
(2)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
62
—
Deferred income taxes, net
54
(33)
Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates
(1)
(2)
Loss on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt
1
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments
9
14
Other, net
2
(1)
Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale (net of effects from
Accounts receivable
(540)
52
Inventories
(728)
195
Accounts payable
706
(68)
Other assets
(25)
52
Other liabilities
(49)
(187)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
339
373
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
(5)
(31)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
334
$
342
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
$
(194)
$
(226)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(2,614)
Proceeds from sales of assets, third party, net of transaction fees and hedging
—
2
Proceeds from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net
10
8
Outflows from the settlement of derivative instruments, net
(4)
(1)
Other
7
5
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(181)
(2,826)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
—
217
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(181)
$
(2,609)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings
$
1,520
$
1,910
Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings
(1,923)
(30)
Revolving credit facilities and other, net
14
(358)
Debt issuance costs
(24)
(24)
Return of capital to our common shareholder
(100)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities - continuing operations
(513)
1,498
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
—
(2)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(513)
$
1,496
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(360)
(771)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
6
19
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period
1,027
2,402
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period
$
673
$
1,650
Cash and cash equivalents
$
659
$
1,627
Restricted cash (Included in "Other long-term assets")
14
14
Restricted cash (Included in "Prepaid expenses and other current assets")
—
9
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period
$
673
$
1,650
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) to Net income attributable to our common shareholder
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to our
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net (loss) income attributable to our common shareholder
$
237
$
(37)
477
(116)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
Income tax provision
79
68
187
39
Interest, net
59
69
115
136
Depreciation and amortization
134
141
268
259
EBITDA
$
509
$
241
$
1,047
$
318
Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation
$
15
$
15
$
29
$
29
Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative
16
(6)
20
27
Realized losses (gains) on derivative instruments not included in
—
1
(1)
4
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
64
—
62
—
Restructuring and impairment expenses (reversal), net
—
7
(2)
8
Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets
2
—
2
(2)
Purchase price accounting adjustments
—
1
—
29
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
2
11
65
29
Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
170
—
170
Metal price lag
(59)
12
(113)
32
Business acquisition and other related costs
—
—
—
11
Other, net
4
3
(1)
53
Adjusted EBITDA
$
553
$
455
$
1,108
$
708
Free Cash Flow (unaudited)
The following table reconciles Free cash flow and Free cash flow from continuing operations, non-GAAP financial measures, to Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations.
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
$
339
$
373
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(181)
(2,826)
Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
—
2,614
Plus: Accrued merger consideration
—
10
Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes
—
(2)
Free cash flow from continuing operations
158
169
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations
(5)
(31)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
—
217
Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes
—
(223)
Free cash flow
$
153
$
132
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Total Liquidity (unaudited)
The following table reconciles Total liquidity to the ending balances of cash and cash equivalents.
(in millions)
September 30,
March 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
659
$
998
Availability under committed credit facilities
1,490
1,223
Total liquidity
$
2,149
$
2,221
Net debt (unaudited)
The following table reconciles Long-term debt, net of current portion to Net debt.
September 30,
2021
2020
Long–term debt, net of current portion
$
4,942
$
6,767
Current portion of long–term debt
443
55
Short–term borrowings
247
393
Cash and cash equivalents
(659)
(1,627)
Net debt
$
4,973
$
5,588
Reconciliation of Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items (unaudited) to Net income from continuing operations
The following table presents Net income from continuing operations excluding special items. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
$
239
$
144
$
542
$
83
Special Items:
Business acquisition and other related costs
—
—
—
11
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
64
—
62
—
Metal price lag
(59)
12
(113)
32
Restructuring and impairment reversal (expense), net
—
7
(2)
8
Charitable donation
—
—
—
50
Purchase price accounting adjustment
—
1
—
29
Tax effect on special items
—
(6)
15
(33)
Net income from continuing operations, excluding special items
$
244
$
158
$
504
$
180
Segment Information (unaudited)
The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in
Selected Operating Results
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
North
Europe
Asia
South
America
Eliminations
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
227
$
78
$
92
$
154
$
2
$
553
Shipments (in kt)
Rolled products - third party
375
251
196
146
—
968
Rolled products - intersegment
—
9
1
1
(11)
—
Total rolled products
375
260
197
147
(11)
968
Selected Operating Results
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
North
America
Europe
Asia
South
America
Eliminations
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
205
$
63
$
74
$
112
$
1
$
455
Shipments (in kt)
Rolled products - third party
367
232
176
148
—
923
Rolled products - intersegment
—
8
2
—
(10)
—
Total rolled products
367
240
178
148
(10)
923
Selected Operating Results
Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
North
America
Europe
Asia
South
America
Eliminations
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
399
$
180
$
180
$
347
$
2
$
1,108
Shipments (in kt)
Rolled products - third party
733
519
386
303
—
1,941
Rolled products - intersegment
—
20
3
1
(24)
—
Total rolled products
733
539
389
304
(24)
1,941
Selected Operating Results
Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
North
America
Europe
Asia
South
America
Eliminations
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
283
$
83
$
149
$
188
$
5
$
708
Shipments (in kt)
Rolled products - third party
639
440
358
260
—
1,697
Rolled products - intersegment
—
12
4
1
(17)
—
Total rolled products
639
452
362
261
(17)
1,697
