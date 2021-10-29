Solar Impulse Foundation Presents New Tools to Help Decision-Makers Meet Their Climate Goals Post COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world's leaders gather in Glasgow to discuss the global effort to fight climate change, the Solar Impulse Foundation and Bertrand Piccard will be there presenting them new tools to enable them to adopt more ambitious environmental policies. These tools are the result of five years of searching, analyzing, and promoting more than 1300 products, processes, and services that protect the environment in a profitable way.

To search through all these solutions, the Foundation launches the Solutions Explorer. It offers a one-of-a-kind search engine that showcases climate solutions from all over the world which are part of an ever-growing, curated, and publicly accessible database. Businesses, public authorities, and individuals can navigate the Solutions Explorer to help them work towards their climate objectives in a cost-competitive and profitable manner. Its filtering tool enables Solutions to be selected based on sectors, clients, applications, environmental benefits, and technologies. It allows the user to discover new and efficient ways of producing, consuming, and valuing resources.

Bertrand Piccard, Chairman and Founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation, says, "Now that we have achieved the challenge of selecting 1000 solutions as announced at COP22 in Marrakech 5 years ago, I am coming to COP26 with a suitcase full of efficient, clean and profitable climate solutions and the tools to place them in the hands of decision-makers in government and business. With this, I want to convince them that raising ambitions does not represent an unmanageable risk but rather an economic opportunity to be taken with audacity. The good news is that the technologies exist and they are just waiting to be implemented."

To highlight the potential of the Solutions Explorer and to pay tribute to the hosting country of COP26, the Solar Impulse Foundation created a Solutions Guide addressed to the Scottish Government. The Solutions Guide looks at the Scottish context – its environmental and economic situation – and puts forward a selection of technologies from the Solution Explorer that could help the country reach its ambitious environmental objectives and to do so in a way that improves the quality of life of its citizens.

The Foundation offers Solutions Guides also to non-governmental decision-makers, such as industry representatives and corporations. As part of Solutions Guide for the Scottish Government, the Solar Impulse Foundation presents a case study on the local Scotch whisky industry as a key business in Scotland's economy. It focuses on The Glenmorangie Company , a brand within the LVMH Group , demonstrating how the Scotch whisky industry could successfully transition towards its declared objective to reach net-zero by 2040.

Going beyond the portfolio of 1000+ clean and profitable solutions, Bertrand Piccard and the Solar Impulse Foundation are ready to share their expertise, experience, and tools with governments and businesses that are ready to take immediate action on their respective paths to net-zero.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by explorer and clean technology ambassador Bertrand Piccard. It identifies and promotes technological solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way. In April 2021, the Foundation achieved its first goal of finding 1,000 such solutions to receive the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label. The labeling process is the only evaluation available today that assesses the economic profitability of products and processes that protect the environment in the fields of water, energy, mobility, infrastructure, industry and agriculture. It is awarded following a rigorous evaluation process carried out by a pool of independent Experts and based on verified standards covering the three main themes of feasibility, environmental impact and profitability. Bertrand Piccard brings these solutions to decision-makers to help them adopt more ambitious environmental targets and energy policies.

