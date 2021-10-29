Weyerhaeuser Reports Third Quarter Results

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $482 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion. This compares with net earnings of $283 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year.

Excluding an after-tax benefit of $32 million for special items related to a gain on the sale of timberlands, the company reported third quarter net earnings of $450 million, or 60 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $386 million for the same period last year and $1.0 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $746 million compared with $745 million for the same period last year and $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

"In the third quarter, we delivered strong results across each of our businesses despite weather-related operational disruptions, continued supply chain challenges and the ongoing pandemic," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams did an exceptional job navigating these headwinds and I'm extremely proud of their collective focus on operating safely, strong execution and continuing to serve our customers. Year to date, we have generated more than $3.4 billion of Adjusted EBITDA and $2.4 billion of Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution. We expect this record cash flow generation to result in a significant supplemental dividend payment to shareholders in the first quarter of 2022. We are bullish on the underlying demand fundamentals for U.S. housing and growth opportunities for our businesses and remain intently focused on delivering superior shareholder value."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021

2020 (millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net sales

$3,144

$2,345

$2,110 Net earnings

$1,028

$482

$283 Net earnings per diluted share

$1.37

$0.64

$0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

752

751

748 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$1,028

$450

$386 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$1.37

$0.60

$0.52 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$1,573

$746

$745 Net cash from operations

$1,308

$659

$608 Adjusted FAD(3)

$1,236

$561

$543





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) Third quarter 2021 after-tax special items includes a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.



(3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$541

$552

$11 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$113

$133

$20 Pretax benefit for special items

$—

($32)

($32) Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$113

$101

($12) Adjusted EBITDA

$180

$165

($15)

Q3 2021 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were modestly lower than the second quarter due to continued salvage operations and harvest restrictions resulting from regional wildfire activity. Per unit log and haul costs increased as Western harvest activity shifted to higher elevation units. Export sales realizations were moderately higher, driven by strong demand. In the South, sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs improved and fee harvest volumes increased slightly, but harvest activity was affected by persistent wet conditions and weather events. Per unit log and haul costs and forestry and road costs were slightly higher.

Third quarter special items consist of a $32 million gain on the previously announced sale of 145 thousand acres of timberlands in the North Cascades region of Washington, which was completed in July.

Q4 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the third quarter. In the West, the company expects moderately higher fee harvest volumes and lower per unit log and haul costs, as salvage-related harvest will decrease. Domestic sales realizations are expected to be moderately lower compared to the third quarter. In the South, the company expects slightly higher fee harvest volumes due to improving weather conditions as well as slightly higher sales realizations as mills rebuild from lower than normal inventory levels. This is expected to be offset by slightly higher per unit log and haul costs as well as moderately higher forestry and road costs.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$110

$69

($41) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$63

$45

($18) Adjusted EBITDA

$91

$60

($31)

Q3 2021 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the second quarter due to lower real estate sales. The number of real estate acres sold decreased due to the timing of real estate transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold.

Q4 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the third quarter due to the timing of transactions. The company still expects full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA will be approximately $290 million, although basis as a percentage of real estate sales is now expected to be 25 to 30 percent for the full year.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$2,629

$1,853

($776) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$1,338

$517

($821) Adjusted EBITDA

$1,386

$565

($821)

Q3 2021 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 52 percent and 24 percent, respectively, compared with second quarter averages. Sales volumes for lumber increased moderately due to improvement in home center takeaway, partially offset by weather-related downtime. Oriented strand board production and sales volumes were modestly higher due to less downtime for planned maintenance. Sales realizations improved significantly across most engineered wood products, and the company continued to benefit from previously announced price increases for solid section and I-joist products. Raw material costs for Wood Products increased, primarily for oriented strand board webstock, resin and veneer.

Q4 2021 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be higher than the third quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. The company expects higher sales volumes, primarily for oriented strand board, as well as improved manufacturing costs due to lower planned maintenance downtime. Raw material costs are expected to be lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on October 29, 2021 to discuss third quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on October 29, 2021.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13714049) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13714049). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13714049) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13714049) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses and full-year Adjusted EBITDA for our Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources business; log sales realizations; forestry and road costs; log and haul costs; fee harvest volumes, including salvage-related harvest activity; basis as a percentage of real estate sales; raw materials costs for our Wood Products business; the amount of manufacturing downtime due to scheduled maintenance; average sales realizations for our lumber and oriented strand board products; sales volumes for oriented strand board and sales realizations for our lumber and oriented strand board product lines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks, including but not limited to any related regulatory restrictions or requirements, and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$1,028 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















78 Income taxes

















324 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$113

$63

$1,338

$(84)

$1,430 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

1

1 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(2)

(2) Operating income (loss)

113

63

1,338

(85)

1,429 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

67

4

48

1

120 Basis of real estate sold

—

24

—

—

24 Adjusted EBITDA

$180

$91

$1,386

$(84)

$1,573

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$482 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















79 Income taxes

















84 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$133

$45

$517

$(50)

$645 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

5

5 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

133

45

517

(46)

649 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64

4

48

2

118 Basis of real estate sold

—

11

—

—

11 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)

(32)

—

—

—

(32) Adjusted EBITDA

$165

$60

$565

$(44)

$746





(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$283 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)

















111 Income taxes

















109 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$(11)

$17

$566

$(69)

$503 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

9

9 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(2)

(2) Operating income (loss)

(11)

17

566

(62)

510 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

61

3

49

2

115 Basis of real estate sold

—

40

—

—

40 Special items included in operating income (loss)(2)

80

—

—

—

80 Adjusted EBITDA

$130

$60

$615

$(60)

$745





(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $23 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $325 million of 3.25 percent notes due March 2023. (2) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of an $80 million timber casualty loss.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$2,191 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















236 Income taxes

















597 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$354

$174

$2,695

$(199)

$3,024 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

14

14 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(4)

(4) Operating income (loss)

354

174

2,695

(189)

3,034 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

195

11

145

5

356 Basis of real estate sold

—

62

—

—

62 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)

(32)

—

—

—

(32) Adjusted EBITDA

$517

$247

$2,840

$(184)

$3,420





(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2021

2021

2020 (millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings

$1,028

$482

$283 Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

—

23 Gain on sale of timberlands

—

(32)

— Timber casualty loss

—

—

80 Net earnings before special items

$1,028

$450

$386

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2021

2021

2020



Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings per diluted share

$1.37

$0.64

$0.38 Early extinguishment of debt charge

—

—

0.03 Gain on sale of timberlands

—

(0.04)

— Timber casualty loss

—

—

0.11 Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$1.37

$0.60

$0.52

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2021

2021

2020

2021 (millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q3 YTD Net cash from operations

$1,308

$659

$608

$2,665 Capital expenditures

(72)

(98)

(65)

(223) Adjustments to FAD

—

—

—

— Adjusted FAD

$1,236

$561

$543

$2,442

Exhibit 99.2 Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Operations







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Net sales

$ 2,506



$ 3,144



$ 2,345



$ 2,110



$ 7,995



$ 5,469

Costs of sales



1,430





1,583





1,589





1,390





4,602





4,055

Gross margin



1,076





1,561





756





720





3,393





1,414

Selling expenses



20





24





24





22





68





62

General and administrative expenses



90





95





98





96





283





254

Other operating costs (income), net



10





13





(15)





92





8





105

Operating income



956





1,429





649





510





3,034





993

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(8)





(1)





(5)





(9)





(14)





(28)

Interest income and other



1





2





1





2





4





5

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(79)





(78)





(79)





(111)





(236)





(299)

Earnings before income taxes



870





1,352





566





392





2,788





671

Income taxes



(189)





(324)





(84)





(109)





(597)





(166)

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 283



$ 2,191



$ 505







Per Share Information







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.64



$ 0.38



$ 2.92



$ 0.68

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ —



$ 0.51



$ 0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):















































Basic



748,718





750,127





750,105





746,996





749,657





746,809

Diluted



750,024





751,508





751,443





748,450





750,999





747,530

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



748,751





749,782





749,037





746,398





749,037





746,398







Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 283



$ 2,191



$ 505

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



8





1





5





9





14





28

Interest income and other



(1)





(2)





(1)





(2)





(4)





(5)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



79





78





79





111





236





299

Income taxes



189





324





84





109





597





166

Operating income



956





1,429





649





510





3,034





993

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



118





120





118





115





356





355

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





11





40





62





136

Special items included in operating income



—





—





(32)





80





(32)





60

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,101



$ 1,573



$ 746



$ 745



$ 3,420



$ 1,544







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Total Company Statistics Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 283



$ 2,191



$ 505

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





—





—





23





—





34

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(32)





—





(32)





—

Legal benefit



—





—





—





—





—





(12)

Product remediation recovery



—





—





—





—





—





(6)

Timber casualty loss



—





—





—





80





—





80

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 450



$ 386



$ 2,159



$ 601









Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.64



$ 0.38



$ 2.92



$ 0.68

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





—





—





0.03





—





0.05

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(0.04)





—





(0.04)





—

Legal benefit



—





—





—





—





—





(0.02)

Product remediation recovery



—





—





—





—





—





(0.01)

Timber casualty loss



—





—





—





0.11





—





0.11

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.60



$ 0.52



$ 2.88



$ 0.81







(1) We recorded pretax charges of $11 million ($11 million after-tax) and $23 million ($23 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020, respectively. These charges were included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Pension and post-employment costs:















































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 11



$ 10



$ 11



$ 9



$ 32



$ 27

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



8





1





5





9





14





28

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 19



$ 11



$ 16



$ 18



$ 46



$ 55





Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,016



$ 1,777



$ 2,326



$ 495

Receivables, net



589





702





497





450

Receivables for taxes



7





7





72





82

Inventories



505





499





499





443

Assets held for sale



—





229





—





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





141





146





139

Total current assets



2,258





3,355





3,540





1,609

Property and equipment, net



1,971





1,965





1,924





2,013

Construction in progress



91





102





169





73

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,776





11,643





11,606





11,827

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



265





262





258





268

Deferred tax assets



106





71





52





120

Other assets



407





432





543





401

Total assets

$ 16,874



$ 17,830



$ 18,092



$ 16,311



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities:































Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 150



$ 150



$ 150



$ 150

Accounts payable



236





253





264





204

Accrued liabilities



549





775





1,110





596

Total current liabilities



935





1,178





1,524





950

Long-term debt, net



5,325





5,100





5,100





5,325

Deferred tax liabilities



26





42





28





24

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



893





747





711





911

Other liabilities



367





363





360





370

Total liabilities



7,546





7,430





7,723





7,580

Total equity



9,328





10,400





10,369





8,731

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,874



$ 17,830



$ 18,092



$ 16,311



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2020

Cash flows from operations:















































Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 283



$ 2,191



$ 505

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



118





120





118





115





356





355

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





11





40





62





136

Deferred income taxes, net



8





11





(3)





22





16





20

Pension and other post-employment benefits



19





11





16





18





46





55

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





8





7





23





22

Timber casualty loss



—





—





—





80





—





80

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(32)





—





(32)





—

Change in:















































Receivables, net



(139)





(113)





205





(80)





(47)





(192)

Receivables and payables for taxes



120





116





(143)





42





93





103

Inventories



(60)





9





(4)





—





(55)





2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2)





1





(20)





—





(21)





5

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(60)





125





51





64





116





3

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(8)





(25)





(23)





(5)





(56)





(21)

Other



(13)





(7)





(7)





22





(27)





12

Net cash from operations

$ 698



$ 1,308



$ 659



$ 608



$ 2,665



$ 1,085

Cash flows from investing activities:















































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (31)



$ (62)



$ (91)



$ (56)



$ (184)



$ (158)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(22)





(10)





(7)





(9)





(39)





(41)

Acquisition of Alabama timberlands



—





(149)





—





—





(149)





—

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





—





—





362

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



—





—





261





—





261





145

Other



—





1





2





—





3





3

Net cash from investing activities

$ (53)



$ (220)



$ 165



$ (65)



$ (108)



$ 311

Cash flows from financing activities:















































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (127)



$ (128)



$ (127)



$ —



$ (382)



$ (254)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





—





—





—





—





732

Payments on long-term debt



—





(225)





—





(348)





(225)





(936)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



—





—





—





—





—





550

Payments on line of credit



—





—





—





—





—





(780)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



17





28





1





3





46





9

Repurchases of common shares



—





—





(26)





—





(26)





—

Other



(14)





(2)





(3)





(1)





(19)





(16)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (124)



$ (327)



$ (155)



$ (346)



$ (606)



$ (695)



















































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 521



$ 761



$ 669



$ 197



$ 1,951



$ 701

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



495





1,016





1,777





643





495





139

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,016



$ 1,777



$ 2,446



$ 840



$ 2,446



$ 840



















































Cash paid (received) during the period for:















































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 75



$ 79



$ 83



$ 100



$ 237



$ 278

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 66



$ 197



$ 231



$ 45



$ 494



$ 46



Timberlands Segment Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 379



$ 405



$ 423



$ 345



$ 1,207



$ 1,085

Intersegment sales



134





136





129





107





399





350

Total net sales



513





541





552





452





1,606





1,435

Costs of sales



383





407





428





358





1,218





1,116

Gross margin



130





134





124





94





388





319

Selling expenses



—





—





1





—





1





1

General and administrative expenses



23





23





23





24





69





70

Other operating costs (income), net



(1)





(2)





(33)





81





(36)





79

Operating income (loss) and Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$ 108



$ 113



$ 133



$ (11)



$ 354



$ 169





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income (loss)

$ 108



$ 113



$ 133



$ (11)



$ 354



$ 169

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





67





64





61





195





194

Special items



—





—





(32)





80





(32)





80

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 172



$ 180



$ 165



$ 130



$ 517



$ 443



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution (Charge) to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ —



$ —



$ 32



$ —



$ 32



$ —

Timber casualty loss

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (80)



$ —



$ (80)





Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (13)



$ 2



$ 1



$ 43



$ (10)



$ 38

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (28)



$ (21)



$ (27)



$ (24)



$ (76)



$ (75)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)









Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Third Party

Delivered logs:













































Net Sales

West $ 201



$ 222



$ 226



$ 163



$ 649



$ 519

(millions)

South

131





145





153





141





429





436





North

16





9





13





13





38





37





Total delivered logs

348





376





392





317





1,116





992





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

6





7





9





5





22





15





Recreational and other lease revenue

16





16





16





16





48





47





Other revenue

9





6





6





7





21





31





Total $ 379



$ 405



$ 423



$ 345



$ 1,207



$ 1,085

Delivered Logs

West $ 130.69



$ 137.80



$ 145.64



$ 109.01



$ 138.06



$ 106.16

Third Party Sales

South $ 34.50



$ 35.11



$ 35.56



$ 33.68



$ 35.08



$ 33.88

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 62.83



$ 74.88



$ 64.93



$ 57.19



$ 65.97



$ 59.15

Delivered Logs

West

1,539





1,608





1,555





1,489





4,702





4,887

Third Party Sales

South

3,782





4,150





4,304





4,185





12,236





12,857

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

261





115





195





234





571





631

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,101





2,099





1,930





1,911





6,130





6,457

(tons, thousands)

South

5,376





5,856





5,912





5,596





17,144





17,640





North

337





199





264





321





800





901







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net sales

$ 106



$ 110



$ 69



$ 69



$ 285



$ 246

Costs of sales



34





41





18





46





93





156

Gross margin



72





69





51





23





192





90

General and administrative expenses



6





6





6





6





18





18

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 66



$ 63



$ 45



$ 17



$ 174



$ 72





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 66



$ 63



$ 45



$ 17



$ 174



$ 72

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





4





4





3





11





10

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





11





40





62





136

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 96



$ 91



$ 60



$ 60



$ 247



$ 218



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















































Segment Statistics







Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 84



$ 83



$ 45



$ 49



$ 212



$ 192

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



22





27





24





20





73





54



Total

$ 106



$ 110



$ 69



$ 69



$ 285



$ 246

Acres Sold Real Estate



19,455





18,415





11,037





34,917





48,907





111,228

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,803



$ 3,227



$ 4,005



$ 1,381



$ 3,632



$ 1,662

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



32 %



29 %



24 %



82 %



29 %



71 %

Wood Products Segment Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net sales

$ 2,021



$ 2,629



$ 1,853



$ 1,696



$ 6,503



$ 4,138

Costs of sales



1,124





1,229





1,270





1,075





3,623





3,112

Gross margin



897





1,400





583





621





2,880





1,026

Selling expenses



19





21





21





18





61





57

General and administrative expenses



35





35





34





33





104





102

Other operating costs, net



3





6





11





4





20





8

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 840



$ 1,338



$ 517



$ 566



$ 2,695



$ 859





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 840



$ 1,338



$ 517



$ 566



$ 2,695



$ 859

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



49





48





48





49





145





146

Special items



—





—





—





—





—





(8)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 889



$ 1,386



$ 565



$ 615



$ 2,840



$ 997



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Product remediation recovery

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 8





















































Selected Segment Items



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (212)



$ (49)



$ 249



$ (68)



$ (12)



$ (198)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (25)



$ (51)



$ (70)



$ (41)



$ (146)



$ (124)



(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 990



$ 1,349



$ 681



$ 819



$ 3,020



$ 1,865

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 864



$ 1,077



$ 516



$ 674



$ 812



$ 509

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,145





1,252





1,320





1,216





3,717





3,663



Production volumes



1,211





1,234





1,222





1,170





3,667





3,487

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 438



$ 605



$ 470



$ 290



$ 1,513



$ 659

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 614



$ 911



$ 691



$ 395



$ 735



$ 293

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



714





663





681





736





2,058





2,253

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



742





683





715





759





2,140





2,278

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 142



$ 166



$ 183



$ 135



$ 491



$ 373

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,285



$ 2,533



$ 3,092



$ 2,128



$ 2,628



$ 2,142

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



6.2





6.6





5.9





6.3





18.7





17.4

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.0





6.2





5.8





5.4





18.0





16.8

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 83



$ 104



$ 128



$ 83



$ 315



$ 231

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,773



$ 1,980



$ 2,600



$ 1,638



$ 2,119



$ 1,650

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



47





53





49





51





149





140

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





51





49





43





144





128

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 56



$ 69



$ 45



$ 55



$ 170



$ 128

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 594



$ 902



$ 653



$ 507



$ 710



$ 405

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



94





77





69





107





240





315



Production volumes



80





62





61





94





203





267

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 48



$ 43



$ 52



$ 47



$ 143



$ 124

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 842



$ 869



$ 943



$ 864



$ 885



$ 845

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



57





50





55





55





162





147

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



56





52





55





57





163





148







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Unallocated Items Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (25)



$ (36)



$ (33)



$ (36)



$ (94)



$ (78)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(1)





—





(1)





(5)





(2)





1

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(2)





(1)





5





2





2





(3)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(17)





(28)





12





(9)





(33)





(4)

Other, net



(13)





(20)





(29)





(14)





(62)





(23)

Operating loss



(58)





(85)





(46)





(62)





(189)





(107)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(8)





(1)





(5)





(9)





(14)





(28)

Interest income and other



1





2





1





2





4





5

Net charge to earnings

$ (65)



$ (84)



$ (50)



$ (69)



$ (199)



$ (130)





Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating loss

$ (58)



$ (85)



$ (46)



$ (62)



$ (189)



$ (107)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





2





2





5





5

Special items



—





—





—





—





—





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (56)



$ (84)



$ (44)



$ (60)



$ (184)



$ (114)



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.



Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax)



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Legal benefit

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 12

Special items included in operating loss and net charge to earnings

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 12





Unallocated Selected Items



in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q3.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ (1)



$ —



$ (1)



$ —





















































