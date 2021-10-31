LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 30th anniversary of Ice Cube's platinum selling sophomore release Death Certificate, considered to be one of the hardest hip-hop albums of all time. To celebrate, Ice Cube released the complete digital deluxe edition of Death Certificate featuring the bonus "Tryin' To Maintain." The digital deluxe edition of Death Certificate can now be downloaded and streamed, HERE.

ICE CUBE's 'DEATH CERTIFICATE' DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION AVAILABLE TODAY. Album celebrates its 30th Anniversary.

On October 29, 1991, Ice Cube released his highly anticipated second studio album Death Certificate, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and went platinum the first two month of its release, going on to sell over 5 million copies worldwide.

Produced by OG Cube cohorts, Sir Jinx, and the Boogiemen (DJ Pooh, Bobcat, and Rashad Coes), Death Certificate takes a potent look at life in South Central through the eyes of one of reality rap's greatest and grittiest storytellers. Roughly organized as two thematic elements of a larger whole, it opens with Cube's explanation: "The Death Side: a mirror image of where we are today; The Life Side: a vision of where we need to go."

Death Certificate was heralded a musical masterpiece and Ice Cube ultimately received the accolades he deserved for his incisive and revelatory socio-political commentary.

The Funeral The Wrong N **** To F *** Wit My Summer Vacation Steady Mobbin' Robin Lench Givin' Up The Nappy Dug Out Look Who's Burnin' A Bird In The Hand Man's Best Friend Alive On Arrival Death The Birth I Wanna Kill Sam Horny Lil' Devil Black Korea True To The Game Color Blind Doing Dumb Shit Us No Vaseline Only One Me Good Cop Bad Cop Dominate The Weak Trying To Maintain

