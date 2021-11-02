The One Where Build-A-Bear® Announces New FRIENDS™ Product Build-A-Bear Introduces New FRIENDS™ Collection Featuring Products Inspired by the Iconic TV Series

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Could we BE more excited to announce this collaboration? Grab a coffee mug and get cozy on the couch, because today Build-A-Bear (NYSE: BBW), in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, launched a new product line inspired by one of television's most beloved series FRIENDS™. Cue the nostalgia and experience the world of FRIENDS™ in a playful new way! From a classic bear featuring the official FRIENDS logo, to holiday-inspired costumes, to clothing and accessories celebrating the places and characters fans love, this collection has something for every FRIENDS™ fan!

"Following the cast reunion earlier this year, we are reminded of the impact of FRIENDS™ and are thrilled to bring this beloved series to Build-A-Bear," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief of Merchandise and Digital. "Whether you watched the show when it first aired or are binge-watching for the first time now, this assortment celebrates some of the show's most memorable moments and iconic pieces, making it the perfect gift this holiday season!"

GIFTS FOR ALL YOUR FRIENDS™

Friends Bear is the one with all the hugs for FRIENDS™ fans! This officially licensed bear has soft black fur with the iconic FRIENDS™ logo and a fun FRIENDS™ pattern printed on its paw pads. Add adorable FRIENDS™ costumes and accessories to Friends Bear to make a must-have gift for fans and collectors!

Your furry friend can make an entrance as the Holiday Armadillo in the hilarious costume! FRIENDS™ fans will love dressing their bear in this cute costume inspired by Ross' iconic armadillo moment.

Happy Turkey Day! Complete with its fez and sunglasses, the plush turkey head is a fun way for any furry friend to recreate one of the most beloved moments from FRIENDS™. It's cute enough to make any FRIENDS™ fan proclaim their love!

How you doin'? Joey's iconic pickup line from FRIENDS™ takes center stage on this officially licensed T-shirt for furry friends!

Just looking at the FRIENDS™ logo brings back all the memories! This red and white T-shirt is the one with the iconic FRIENDS™ logo printed on the front. Put it on any furry friend to make a great gift for FRIENDS™ fans!

Your furry friend can get cozy on their orange couch and enjoy a nice cup of coffee with this plush Central Perk mug inspired by the iconic FRIENDS™ establishment. It attaches to your furry friend's paw for an adorable look even Gunther would love!

Your furry friend can hold a little piece of Monica's apartment with this plush wristie inspired by the iconic FRIENDS™ picture frame. You can even place a photo inside for a furry friend to hold—it's the picture-perfect gift for any FRIENDS™ fan!

Shop the collection today in THE BEAR CAVE at www.thebearcave.com!

THE BEAR CAVE is the new place to find unique and specially designed plush to delight adult gift givers. With must-have collector's items and products geared towards adults, THE BEAR CAVE is the perfect place for people looking for a creative, personalized gift for fans and collectors. Celebrate life's special moments with the gift of a furry friend for birthdays, holidays or just because!

"THE BEAR CAVE is part of our ongoing goal to delight our adult Guests with fan favorites, pop culture furry friends, and special editions for the kid-at-heart," said Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief of Merchandise and Digital. "Featuring luxe furry friends and unexpected collabs, THE BEAR CAVE has great gifts for everyone on your shopping list!"

THE BEAR CAVE is an online destination where you can find specially curated plush, one-of-a-kind collector's items and other unexpected products! Visit thebearcave.com to explore unique collectibles and gifts that will keep you coming back to see what else is in THE BEAR CAVE!

SAFE, IN-STORE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

Make sure to shop early! With Christmas right around the corner and shipping carriers expecting a larger volume of orders this season, shopping early is the best way to make sure you and your loved ones receive their personalized furry friends in time for Christmas.

In a hurry, running late, or want to add to your furry friend to your collection before the holidays? Do all your shopping at home and then pick up your furry friend at your favorite local Workshop with the new Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options. Or select same-day delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – that same day!

For more information about Build-A-Bear Workshop furry friends, gifts, events and deals, visit buildabear.com,http://powerrangers.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by WarnerMedia's biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s21)

