Good Vision: GOOVIS XR Head-Mounted Displays Present a New Way to Experience Quality Multimedia - The Future of Consuming Multimedia is With GOOVIS HMD

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOVIS, the product brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Display (HMD) field, is revolutionizing the way people consume multimedia. The GOOVIS HMD provides an immersive, glasses-free and cinema-like experience with extra eye-care functions and has won the market's favor with its ingenuity and innovation.

Speaking to the brand's vision, Dr. Huajun Peng, Founder and CEO of NED Optics said, "GOOVIS means Good Vision. It represents the new way of quality viewing, which will blur the line between physical and virtual worlds, making it the fourth screen the connect people to a new world, going beyond the typical computer, TV, and mobile phone."

A serial entrepreneur, Dr. Peng is one of the few entrepreneurs that have the complete experience of transforming his research into commercial businesses in the AR/VR field in China. He noted that the prerequisite of immersion is to provide users with a super clear, comfortable, and dizziness-free viewing experience. "People should perceive the world, no matter the physical or virtual world, through their own senses," he said, "so what we are trying to achieve, is to help users expand their visual abilities and obtain the sense of immersion through the good vision supported by our technology."

Equipped with the leading optical technology owned by NED Optics, the portable GOOVIS HMDs provide one of the strongest visual experiences on the market with outstanding display performance, comfortable design. and powerful functionality including a built-in Android system, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, and the ability for the viewer to watch 2D, 3D, and VR videos through numerous devices.

Utilizing customized Sony AMOLED micro-display eye protection screens create precise resolution, optimal color quality, and safety for its users, the GOOVIS HMD boasts a 16:9 widescreen with minimal distortion of <1.5%, allowing precision to the edge of the image and counteracting the common 'pillow' effect of other comparable VR headsets. This long-wearing capability is further exhibited in its face-friendly design, with a soft sea-island fleece inlay, advanced airflow permeability, easy-to-adjust headband, and a binocular vision interpupillary distance adjustment to ensure comfort and precise customization for its wearer.

GOOVIS currently has four product models, GOOVIS Pro, GOOVIS G2, GOOVIS Young, and GOOVIS Lite. A user review on Amazon said GOOVIS HMD is the best HMD they ever owned. Others were amazed by the clearness and 3D effect GOOVIS had brought to them. The brand is proving to be widely loved by users and praised by experts for its brilliant imaging and comfortable eye protection.

In May 2020, GOOVIS obtained the TÜV Rheinland certification for providing a comfortable low blue-light viewing environment, becoming the world's first full-mode low blue-light eye protection headset, defining it as ahead of its competition in user safety. This future development potential has received much attention from the capital market, winning investments from well-known investment institutions that allow the company to further establish product design and marketing branches in more regions globally.

About GOOVIS

GOOVIS, which means Good Vision, is a brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) field. GOOVIS products can be used to view films and videos, play games, and can also be applied in industrial fields, such as simulated military training, remote control of autonomous vehicles, surgical training systems, myopia prevention and control, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with First Person View (FPV), live broadcast over 5G network, and other professional fields.

GOOVIS has found its way to satisfy customers in 60 countries and regions, including throughout Europe, America, Japan and Australia. GOOVIS scooped the German iF Design Award in 2018, the Chinese Red Star Award in 2020, and the Good Design Award in Japan in 2018.

