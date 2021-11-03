ManpowerGroup Announces Validated Science Based Targets And Commits To Achieve Net Zero By 2045 Or Sooner

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) announced today that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the leading authority driving corporate climate action, has validated its ambitious targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions and drive positive climate action. ManpowerGroup's commitments are to reduce operational emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 60% and supply chain emissions (Scope 3) by 30% by 2030. These validated science-based targets are a key part of ManpowerGroup's ambition to reach net zero by 2045 or sooner.

"With all eyes on COP26 this week there has never been more urgency for business, government and consumers to accelerate climate action," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "We believe what matters is measured, and what is prioritized and communicated gets done. Validation of these targets by SBTi gives our stakeholders – our employees, clients and candidates, supply chain, investors, and community partners – reassurance in our renewed commitment to People and Planet, and to advancing towards net zero."

This commitment is the latest milestone in ManpowerGroup's Climate Action Plan to measure and reduce full value-chain impact, as outlined in the 2021 ESG Report, Working to Change the World. ManpowerGroup has long-been committed to transparency on climate, disclosing to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for a decade and most recently moving towards aligning with the Task Force of Climate-Related Financial Disclosures guidelines. ManpowerGroup is actively engaged in the World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and recently co-signed an Open Letter pushing world leaders at COP26 to pursue ambitious public-private collaboration for climate action.

"We believe the future is one built on partnerships to be able to scale impact at speed," said Ruth Harper, ManpowerGroup Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer. "Setting and meeting science-based targets is how we can act faster and more collectively to slow the catastrophic climate events playing out in so many parts of the world right now. And it's how we will accelerate job creation and demand for new skills, to reshape a more sustainable, resilient future with more opportunities for all."

SBTi provides independent, scientifically-validated confirmation that ManpowerGroup's emissions targets are consistent with reductions required to limit warming to 1.5°C, making a critical contribution to combat the effects of climate change with over 1,000 of the world's leading organizations. Of the more than 4,200 companies in the G20 that have set climate targets, only 20% are science-based.

