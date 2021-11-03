MySize Signs Agreement with Threads, One of the Largest Uniform Providers in the UAE

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that its AI-drive measurement solution has been selected by Threads of the UAE.

Threads is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of School & Corporate wear uniforms in the UAE. Established in 2010, Threads supplies 90 Schools, servicing more than 200,000 students and various corporate institutions, including security, transport, hotel, restaurants and others. For school children, parents can purchase their kids uniforms from its online shopping portal at www.threadsme.com accessible 24/7 to its customers.

MySize's sizing solution will utilize Threads; size charts, product tables, descriptions, and other relevant details, alongside MySize's patented algorithms, to provide online shoppers with a highly accurate size recommendation. The easy-to-use, plug-and-play widget is seamlessly integrated into Threads site, enhancing customers' online shopping experience and boosting their engagement levels and confidence in the brand.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "Threads has been using traditional static uniforms sizing charts and experiencing higher than expected returns due to sizing issues. Our unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology is the perfect solution to improve their sizing efficiencies and lower their return rates, resulting in a better customer experience and cost savings for Threads."

Threads has over 22 years of experience, supplying uniforms to the education, aviation, healthcare and hospitality sectors, spread out across Europe, North America, Africa and Australia. Threads caters to educational institutions in the Middle East. Using in-house designers based in Dubai and UK and buying offices spread out across key global sourcing locations, Threads keeps all its 'young ambassadors' up to date with the latest in trends while supplying functional and competitively priced products. With offices in European Business Centre – Dubai Investment Park 1- Dubai and warehousing facilities in TEXMAS Dubai, Threads uses 33,000 sq. feet of warehousing and 20,000 sq. feet of retail space spread out over 15 managed and 5 independent locations, to service its 150,000+ contracted customers in and around UAE.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

