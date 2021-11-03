Filing follows notice of claims filed on behalf of Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year old special needs teen who was left to die near the CHOP Zone

New Lawsuit Filed Against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin, Councilmember Kshama Sawant, And City Of Seattle For Wrongful Death And CHOP Zone Negligence Filing follows notice of claims filed on behalf of Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year old special needs teen who was left to die near the CHOP Zone

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first lawsuit brought on behalf of the Estate of Lorenzo Anderson and father Horace Anderson filed today holds Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin, Councilmember Kshama Sawant, and the City of Seattle responsible for the wrongful death of Lorenzo Anderson the 19 year old special needs teen that was killed near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) Zone on June 20, 2020. The bombshell lawsuit was filed by Evan M. Oshan of Oshan and Associates (Oshan Law) in King County Superior Court today and can be viewed at https://pdfhost.io/v/sfFcQB1vU_Complaint. This follows on a previously announced Notice of Claims in May of this year.

The 40-page complaint provides a chronology of events which encourage the CHOP Zone- A seven block police-free protest zone that the Mayor, City Council and other government entities allowed to develop creating a lawless environment. Over 2400 pages of exhibits provide ample evidence to support the 11 causes of action outlined in the complaint which shows how the actions and inactions by the defendants were directly responsible for the chaos promoted and encouraged that lead to the wrongful and preventable death of Lorenzo Anderson.

Some key exhibits include a judicial reprimand of Councilmember Kshama Sawant, over 300 pages of invoices showing funds mismanaged to promote the CHOP Zone where lawlessness reigned. Additional exhibits show how Seattle Emergency Medical Service personnel and Seattle Police officers were nearby and available to help the dying Lorenzo when 911 calls were received yet they failed to perform their duties as public servants and render aid as a result of failed Seattle leadership. Other exhibits further show the extreme suffering that Lorenzo endured before his death and establish that he would have survived the shooting if help was rendered.

"In order for Justice to be served, all responsible parties regardless of their position in government must be held accountable," said Evan M. Oshan, attorney for the Lorenzo Andersons' Estate. "We entrust our leaders to protect public safety, and there is no excuse for the willful indifference and pattern of inaction that lead to Lorenzo's wrongful death. The lawlessness that was allowed to reign in Seattle is not acceptable and will not go unpunished." Oshan asserts "this complaint is brought in King County so a Seattle Jury can hear the facts and evidence, Washington law supports our claims and is the correct venue for justice to be served!"

Oshan asserts: "This case is about freedom from the tyrannical rule of incompetent government leadership. I am a firm believer in our American legal system and have confidence that justice will prevail!"

Attorney Evan M. Oshan & Horace Anderson- Father of The Late Lorenzo Anderson are available for in studio or zoom interview.

Exhibits available upon request.

Press Contact

Evan M. Oshan

evan@oshanandassociates.com

206 335 3880- Text or Voice

View original content:

SOURCE Oshan & Associates, P.C.