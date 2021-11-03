The iOS app makes searching and booking an RV easier than ever before

RVshare Unveils New App as the Company Hits a Milestone of 3 Million Nights Booked

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the world's first and largest RV rental marketplace, today unveiled a new mobile app for iOS users. The app aims to accommodate both RV owners and renters making renting an RV easier than ever before. On the heels of booking 3 million nights on the platform, RVshare continues to invest and innovate to make RVs accessible for any vacation, tailgate, or temporary lodging needs.

Key App features for Renters: Discover and rent the perfect RV from anywhere

Search and book - Easily browse over 100,000 RVs, save favorites, and securely book a trip, all from the app.

Connect with Owners - Get pre-trip questions answered and stay in touch with RV owners with in-app messaging.

Get inspired to travel - Peruse bucket list and hidden gem RV destinations, curated by the RVshare team, along with vehicle options in each market.

View trip details - Access and view important trip details, payment information, and documents while on the road.

Key App features for Owners: Manage your RV listing and stay connected while on the go

Stay up to date - View new messages, booking requests, and upcoming rentals right from the app.

Communicate with Renters - Review and accept booking requests and communicate with renters from anywhere at any time.

View booking details - Access booking details, payout information, and the status of reservations from a mobile device.

"With the help of our owners and renters, we have built an app that will elevate the seamless experience of renting and booking with RVshare," said RVshare's VP of Product Melissa Fortenberry. "We will continue to innovate and add new features that allow users to plan or manage the perfect RV trip."

Travelers and RV owners can download the new RVshare App via the App Store.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

