Vesttoo Names Expert Insurance Analyst Robert Hauff as Portfolio Manager

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading global alternative reinsurance and investment platform, today named Robert Hauff as Portfolio Manager for its Insurance Linked Program (ILP). Mr. Hauff, who formerly served as the Managing Director of Fixed Income Research at Wells Fargo Securities, brings over two decades of experience in insurance and finance to Vesttoo's growing insurance risk transfer and investment platform.

"We are thrilled to add Robert – one of the foremost insurance analysts in the sector – and his deep understanding of fixed income and capital markets," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Founder of Vesttoo. "As a highly accomplished leader within the financial services industry, and an expert in leading growth initiatives, Robert will help Vesttoo bridge the reinsurance funding gap with our ILP program."

As Vesttoo Portfolio Manager, Mr. Hauff will establish the investment strategy for the Insurance Linked Program (ILP) , which enables asset managers and pension schemes to earn long-term, sustainable alpha by pledging existing assets, rather than directly allocating cash, to support short and mid-term Life and P&C alternative risk transfer transactions. In addition, Mr. Hauff will oversee day-to-day operations of the program, lead research for insurance-linked opportunities, and serve as one of Vesttoo's primary liaisons to insurers and investors.

"Vesttoo is the perfect opportunity for me – combining advanced technology with sound alternative investments. This is the future of the industry," said Vesttoo Portfolio Manager Robert Hauff. "They have been extremely successful at bringing together insurers and investors and expanding the alternative reinsurance market. I'm excited to join their global team and help deliver results for our clients and industry partners."

Vesttoo is the world's first marketplace for Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types, while enhancing risk transfer and liquidity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

Our vision is to create a world where the insurance and capital markets are fused and globally accessible, bridging the insurance funding gap with capacity from the capital markets.

