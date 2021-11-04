U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Acclaims Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. in "Best Law Firms" 2022

CONCORD, N.H., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. has received numerous rankings for its successful legal advocacy in three Northern New England metro areas by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for "Best Law Firms" in 2022. The rankings were as follows:

Shaheen & Gordon

Metropolitan Tier 1 Criminal Defense: General Practice Criminal Defense: White-Collar Family Law Litigation - First Amendment Litigation - Trusts & Estates

Criminal Defense: General Practice



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Mediation



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 2 DUI/DWI Defense

Civil Rights Law



Employment Law - Individuals

Metropolitan Tier 3 Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



The goal of "Best Law Firms" is to showcase the nation's premier private practices; U.S. News – Best Lawyers® has devised a rigorous, multiphase selection process to achieve this goal. First, a firm must have at least one attorney chosen for the same year's Best Lawyers' selective annual attorney ranking guide, The Best Lawyers in America© . Next, each candidate is evaluated on its community impact, past legal experience, level of expertise, quality of client services, and case results. Peer opinion and client feedback weigh heavily on the evaluation.

A U.S. News – Best Lawyers® ranking is something every legal team aspires to receive because it denotes a high level of respect from clients and colleagues. With an arduous review process and fierce competition, receiving multiple rankings in "Best Law Firms" is very rare.

Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. is known for its skill in guiding clients in New Hampshire and Maine through the civil and criminal justice systems. Since it opened its doors in 1981, it has become nationally known for its notable case results, comprehensive counsel, and creative legal strategies. Visit the firm at shaheengordon.com . To read more about "Best Law Firms," go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

