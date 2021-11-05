7 Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company's units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SVNAU" beginning November 5, 2021.

7 Acquisition Corporation

Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SVNA" and "SVNAW," respectively.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West St., New York, NY, 10282 or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 4, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 7 Acquisition Corporation

7 Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, it currently intends to focus its partner selection efforts on companies that will contribute to a more sustainable future consistent with today's Environmental, Social, and Governance, ("ESG") principles. The Company's ESG commitment may focus not only on the impact of products and services, but also on the business processes and practices of potential combination partners themselves, ensuring that their investments benefit the environment and the diverse communities in which they live and work.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed IPO and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact/Inquiries: info@7acquisitioncorp.com

