Embraer S.A. - Publicly-Held Company - Material Fact

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("Embraer" or "Company") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the update of its projections for the year 2021.

Over the first nine months of 2021, Embraer has registered accumulated free cash flow of US$ (160.1) million, which is better than the Company's initial expectations for free cash flow performance over this period. Embraer also expects the fourth quarter to show normal seasonal patterns in terms of higher deliveries and revenues, leading to expected positive free cash flow in 4Q21.

As a result, Embraer is updating its 2021 free cash flow guidance to US$ 100 million or better for the year, an improvement from the prior range of free cash flow of US$ (150) million to breakeven. All other aspects of the Company's deliveries and financial guidance remain unchanged at present.

2021 UPDATED GUIDANCE

PREVIOUS UPDATED Commercial Aviation deliveries 45 - 50 45 - 50 Executive Aviation deliveries 90 - 95 90 - 95 Consolidated Revenues (US$ blns) $4.0 - $4.5 $4.0 - $4.5 Adjusted EBIT margin 3.0% - 4.0% 3.0% - 4.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.5% - 9.5% 8.5% - 9.5% Free Cash Flow (US$ mlns) ($150) - $0 $100 or better

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice-President, Finance &

Investor Relations

PRESS OFFICES:

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications

embraer@idealhks.com

Cell: +55 11 98890 7777

Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America

Alyssa Ten Eyck

ayeck@embraer.com

Cell: +1 954 383 0460

Tel.: +1 954 359 3847



Europe, Middle East and Africa

Guy Douglas

guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com

Cell: +31 (0)657120121

Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China

Mirage Zhong

mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com

Cell: +86 185 1378 5180

Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific

Nilma Missir-Boissac

nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com

Cell: +65 9012 8428

Tel.: +65 6305 9955

View original content:

SOURCE Embraer S.A.