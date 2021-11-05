James Scott Farrin Named to "U.S. News - Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' List for 7th Straight Year

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin named to 2022 'Best Law Firms' list, released collaboratively every year by "U.S. News - Best Lawyers."*

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin continued its run of excellence by being named to the 2022 edition of the "U.S. News – Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' annual national ranking list for the seventh consecutive year.*

This year, the firm again ranked in Tier 1 (the highest ranking) in the Raleigh metropolitan area for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants and Workers' Compensation Law – Employers, the latter of which moved up from last year's still-impressive Tier 2 ranking. In addition, the firm repeated its strong showing from 2021 and ranked for Litigation – Insurance (Tier 3), Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 3), and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 3).

Each year, U.S. News & World Report magazine and the Best Lawyers publication collect and analyze data that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from respected attorneys, and additional information provided by the law firms as part of the formal submission process.

According to "US News – Best Lawyers," "Firms that receive a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas." This designation signals a "combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal experience."

At least one lawyer from the firm must be listed on the 2022 edition of the 'Best Lawyers in America' list for the practice to qualify for a 'Best Law Firms' ranking. In all, nine attorneys from the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin were recognized on the 2022 'Best Lawyers in America' list for their excellence and dedication to their work*:

James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "We work extremely hard to consistently and compassionately try to provide the highest quality legal services to our clients. We're grateful to our peers for their continued recognition, and are honored to appear on this list for the seventh year in a row."

More than 15,000 law firms throughout the United States, across 75 national practice areas, were reviewed for this year's awards. Fewer than 15% of law firms reviewed receive a national law firm ranking.

*For more information regarding the standards for inclusion, visit: www.usnews.com and www.bestlawyers.com

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

