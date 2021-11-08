Celebrity Cruises Continues Its "Journey WonderFULL(SM)"

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises continued to 'Journey WonderFULL', with the two latest ships to return to service, Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation, setting sail from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay, respectively, and capping a busy year which saw the new-luxury brand lead the industry back to service in the U.S. following a 15-month hiatus. With these two ships, 10 of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises' fleet have now returned to sailing in 2021, taking guests to awe-inspiring destinations from the Caribbean to Europe and the Galapagos.

Sailing first on Nov. 6, 2021, exactly 600 days to the day from disembarking her last guest in Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades prior to ceasing operations, Celebrity Reflection will now take guests on a seven-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in Bahamas, Mexico, Belize and Honduras. Celebrity Constellation set sail a day later on Nov. 7, 2021, from her new homeport of Tampa Bay with stops in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. Each ship will enjoy nearly six months exploring the Eastern and Western Caribbean before their transatlantic voyages to then embark on itineraries that include many of the most alluring cities around Europe, including stops in Italy, Spain, Greece, and Croatia.

"The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvelous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking."

Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation join eight additional ships in the Celebrity fleet that have been announced as part of its phased restart, including:

Celebrity Apex SM , relocating from Greece in late October 2021 to now sail seven- to nine-night itineraries through spring 2022 in the Caribbean ; relocating fromin lateto now sail seven- to nine-night itineraries through spring 2022 in the

Celebrity Edge ® , the first ship to sail from a U.S. Port on June 26 , sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale ; the first ship to sail from a U.S. Port on, sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern anditineraries from

Celebrity Equinox ® , sailing in the Southern Caribbean on six- to 12-night itineraries;

Celebrity Flora ® , the brand's award-winning 100-guest luxury yacht and the intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration ® , sailing Galapagos itineraries. , the brand's award-winning 100-guest luxury yacht and the intimate 16-passenger, sailing Galapagos itineraries.

Celebrity Millennium ® , sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries in 2021 with Alaska itineraries beginning in 2022; , sailing seven-nightitineraries in 2021 withitineraries beginning in 2022;

Celebrity Silhouette ® , sailing the UK coastline as of July 3 ; , sailing the UK coastline as of

Celebrity Summit®, sailing three- to five-night itineraries in the Western Caribbean and Bahamas . , sailing three- to five-night itineraries in theand

Sailing in New-Luxury

Guests setting sail with Celebrity Cruises enjoy unforgettable spaces, world-class amenities and all of the distinct features that make the brand's new-luxury cruises so incredible. A range of stylish accommodations include Concierge Class with extra comforts to further enhance the cruise experience; the spa-inspired AquaClass® with exclusive clean cuisine dining at Blu; and a luxurious suite experience, The Retreat®, featuring private restaurant dining and a 24/7 lounge. On board dining options include distinctive restaurants with menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs and an award-winning wine collection. The Spa rivals top land-based offerings with a wide variety of soothing spa treatments and therapies. Celebrity Cruises' guests also enjoy shopping at the finest boutiques and family-fun activities, including cooking classes, recreational games, Silent Disco, and theatrical events.

Every Luxury Covered

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, WiFi, drinks and service charges are now 'Always Included'SM on every Celebrity cruise.

The ships follow all established new health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and its own team of health and safety experts to provide guests with the peace of mind to fully enjoy their voyage. Additional details can be found at https://www.celebritycruises.com/healthy-at-sea .

For more information on all 2021-2022 sailings offered by Celebrity Cruises visit Celebritycruises.com/gb/2021-2022-cruises .

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalised service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

