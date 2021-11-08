Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $101.6 billion as of October 31, 2021, an increase of $4.3 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $203 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 9/30/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 10/31/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $22,818 ($366) $1,118 $ - $23,570 Japan Subadvisory 10,262 (129) 746 (92) 10,787 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,267 32 364 - 6,663 Total Institutional Accounts 39,347 (463) 2,228 (92) 41,020 Open-end Funds 45,593 595 1,757 (62) 47,883 Closed-end Funds 12,320 6 414 (49) 12,691 Total AUM $97,260 $138 $4,399 ($203) $101,594

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

