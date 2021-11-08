Foresite® Cybersecurity adds SaaS Scale Up Expert Shelley Perry to Board

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite® Cybersecurity, a cybersecurity company, announces that Shelley Perry has joined the company's Board of Directors as Foresite® Cybersecurity moves to a product and services software model. In June, NTT Security's Matt Gyde joined Foresite® Cybersecurity as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Foresite® Cybersecurity's Board of Directors also includes security industry CEO Gary Fish of Fishtech Group and Chris Pacitti of Elsewhere Partners.

Perry has 25 years of experience as a software executive, including with NTT, HP, and TicketMaster. Perry also spent four years as a Venture and Operating Partner with Insight Partners, and today works with Nexa Equity Partners and Elsewhere Partners as an Independent Advisor. She recently held the Executive Chair role at Airbrake, an Elsewhere Partners investment, supporting the company's growth leading to its successful acquisition by LogicMonitor. Perry also serves on the board of Chargebee, Bynder, and AutoReturn.

"In working with Shelley at NTT and following her career to date, I'm confident that her experience in helping tech companies move from services-oriented to product-led SaaS organizations is exactly what is needed as we scale up to focus on midsize Enterprise customers," said Matt Gyde, Foresite® Cybersecurity CEO.

"I am thrilled to be part of Foresite® Cybersecurity's go-forward mission of making advanced security platforms available to the mid-enterprise," said Perry. "It is an underserved market that would benefit from a value-based, right-sized security ops solution. "

About Foresite:

Foresite® Cybersecurity is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, delivering a range of solutions designed to help clients meet their cybersecurity and compliance objectives. Our ProVision platform enables custom-tailored SOC operations including 24x7 advanced threat detection, response, patch management, and assessment of hybrid environments. ProVision's powerful analytics focuses billions of alerts in real-time into the few that matter most, allowing security teams to work more efficiently. We serve customers from SMB to enterprise in almost every vertical. In the face of increasingly persistent cyber-threats, Foresite® Cybersecurity's solutions empower organizations with vigilance and expertise to proactively identify, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks and breaches where they occur. For more information, visit us at www.foresite.com.

