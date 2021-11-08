Hard Rock Cafes Nationwide Honor Military Service Members With A Free Legendary® Steak Burger On Veterans Day

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International, owner of one of the world's most recognizable and iconic brands, announces that all Hard Rock Cafes in North America will honor military service members this Veterans Day with a free original Legendary® Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato. The free burger offer includes a side of fries and is available all day long on Thursday, November 11 for any active or retired military member with a valid ID. The Veterans Day offer can also be combined with Hard Rock Cafe's year-round 15% military discount on food, non-alcoholic beverages, and retail purchases from the gift shop for veterans to enjoy with friends and family.

Hard Rock Cafe

"Hard Rock International proudly honors members of the Armed Forces every day, and especially on Veterans Day," said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. "We continue to lend our steadfast support to veterans, and their loved ones, in order to show our ongoing gratitude for their service on both a local and national scale."

What makes the Legendary® Steak Burger so legendary? The hunt for the perfect burger led to the creation of a worldwide brand. Back in 1971 two Americans, Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, were living in London and looking for a burger to satisfy their hunger. But instead of stumbling upon the perfect burger, they stumbled upon a brilliant idea to open their very own American style diner and name it Hard Rock Cafe.

Hard Rock Cafe is an internationally recognized, world-class hospitality brand that operates cafes around the world, which are visited by millions of guests annually. The first Hard Rock Cafe opened in London, England in 1971. From there the brand has expanded to major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Paris, Sydney and more. Hard Rock Cafe offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience with a commitment to serving fresh, high-quality ingredients. To satisfy the consumer's ever-changing palate, Hard Rock continually updates its menu with limited-time offerings including burger pairings, innovative cocktails and more.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

