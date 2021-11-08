Tencent Music Entertainment Group Brings Incredible Catalog of Chinese Music to Apple Music Users Worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME, NYSE: TME) announced that record labels and artists who are part of TME Music Cloud can now distribute their music around the world via Apple Music. Bringing TME's premium music content from Chinese labels and creators to Apple Music users worldwide, will enable music lovers to explore China's unique music culture and genres, further enhancing the global discovery of Chinese music and assisting in the international development of Chinese musicians.

TME has long drawn on its advanced technology and extensive industry resources, creating a large volume of high-quality new music in collaboration with industry partners. TME also attracts hundreds of thousands of Chinese musicians hoping to achieve their musical dreams through the Tencent Musician Platform. The availability of TME's catalog on Apple Music will help promote more high-quality Chinese music overseas and realize the global value of Chinese music.

As a new global music distribution platform launched by TME, TME Music Cloud will also adopt "content self-management,""online distribution and promotion," "settlement of royalties," and "music data insights," providing global level omni-channel distribution for a wide range of partner labels and creators. At the same time, TME's industry resources and Tencent's social ecology will offer comprehensive assistance to content creators in content production and promotion as well as commercial realization.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME is committed to creating music with unlimited possibilities. By empowering music with technology, everyone can create, enjoy and share music. TME offers online music, online karaoke, and music live streaming, building a community for music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information about TME, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

