Bryant University's Professional MBA Online is ranked among the nation's best by Poets & Quants

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2022 Poets & Quants rankings released today, just three years after the program launched, Bryant University's Professional MBA (PMBA) Online program is ranked among the most prestigious in the country at No. 28.

“Bryant University’s business programs are consistently recognized and ranked among the very best in the country. We are pleased with the overwhelming success of the Professional MBA Online since it launched just three years ago, and this validation in the Poets & Quants rankings,” says Madan Annavarjula, Dean of Bryant University’s College of Business.

"This program is affordable, flexible, innovatively designed and delivers extraordinary value for our students."

Bryant's PMBA program also received top recognition in career outcomes (No. 17), admissions rankings (No. 34), and academic experience (No. 38). Full rankings here.

According to Poets & Quants , a respected global platform for graduate business education news, content, and rankings, "an MBA online continues to be highly popular. More and more top business schools are creating programs, and demand for those programs continues to be strong, with many schools reporting record enrollments during the pandemic."

"With our world-class faculty, a reputation for excellence in business education, and a top-notch delivery team led by Associate Dean Diya Das, Ph.D., the program is attracting top students from all over the country and the world."

"The Bryant Professional MBA program is an extremely successful program that attracts high-caliber professionals and allows us to extend the reach of Bryant's world-class graduate programs," says Das. "I'd like to recognize our Graduate School of Business faculty, who provide a world-class program that prepares our students to develop creative and innovative solutions for business today and the workforce of the future."

"Overall, this program is affordable, flexible, innovatively designed and delivers extraordinary value for our students," adds Das.

Bryant has been a leader in the MBA arena for more than 50 years , and the Bryant Professional MBA Online is Rhode Island's first fully online MBA from an AACSB-accredited institution. Bryant's Graduate School of Business has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International since 1994, and the school has offered the Master of Business Administration degree since 1969. More than 6,300 Bryant alumni, who are distinguished leaders in organizations across the globe, hold a Master's Degree from Bryant's prestigious graduate programs.

The Bryant Professional MBA Online program incorporates all of the hallmarks of the Bryant education—world-class faculty, innovation, technology, analytics, leadership, collaboration, global perspective, and invaluable and practical capstone experiences. Students benefit from the same personal attention, resources, and award-winning facilities that distinguish all Bryant academic programs. In addition to small class sizes and student-faculty ratio, every student in the program has a dedicated academic success coach to help navigate the process, set priorities, stay on track, and get the most out of the program. The schedule is flexible and self-paced, featuring five start times each year and no prescribed course sequence. Students may complete the 10-course program in as little as one year while working full-time and balancing personal commitments.

To learn more about the Professional MBA Online, visit mba.bryant.edu .

