Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Locked Photo(s)" App New Link In Bio App Allows Creators to Monetize Premium Images and Photo Collections from Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Locked Photo(s), an app that lets creators sell and monetize exclusive image collections and photo albums directly from their Link in Bio.

Locked Photo(s) on the Koji App Store

Creators use Locked Photo(s) by uploading images from their device to the app and then setting a price for unlocking them. Their followers can then visit the creator's Link in Bio and seamlessly purchase the photos directly from the app. Creators keep 100% of all proceeds and followers maintain access to the premium content.

"The ability to monetize exclusive content is a powerful tool for creators to drive revenue and build deeper relationships with audiences. Locked Photo(s), brings these capabilities to the link in bio, giving creators the convenience of making their exclusive content instantly available without linking to other services or platforms," said Koji co-founder, Sean Thielen.

Locked Photo(s) is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

