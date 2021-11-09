Magewell to Showcase Live Streaming and IP Workflow Advances at IBC2021

Company will demonstrate new products and end-to-end workflows in highly anticipated return to in-person trade shows

NANJING, China, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell – the award-winning developer of innovative video interface and IP workflow solutions – is ramping up for the media and entertainment industry's first international, in-person technology trade show in over two years. Exhibiting in stand 6.C13 at IBC2021 (December 3 to 6 in Amsterdam), the company will showcase new and established offerings that reflect the accelerating technology transitions sweeping the broadcast and production markets.

Magewell is heading to the IBC2021 broadcast and media technology exhibition with a wide range of innovations for live content production and distribution, including its new Ultra Encode universal live media encoders.

Magewell's stand will feature the live exhibition debuts of recently introduced products as well as existing solutions that play critical roles as customers rapidly embrace remote production workflows and streaming-centric distribution models. Highlighted solutions will include:

Magewell Cloud can run on a cloud hosting platform or on-premises server and makes it easy for integrators, administrators, and users to manage multiple Magewell encoders and decoders across many locations through an intuitive, browser-based interface.



Making its worldwide trade show debut, the Magewell Cloud management software provides centralized configuration and control of multiple Magewell streaming and IP conversion devices plus powerful stream management features including protocol conversion and SRT relay.

Ultra Encode supports H.264, H.265, and NDI® |HX encoding plus a wide range of streaming protocols including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, and HLS. Ultra Encode can also be combined with Magewell's Pro Convert decoders for end-to-end media transport in NDI® |HX or streaming formats.



The new Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders offers systems integrators and video professionals a flexible and affordable encoding solution for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production.

IP-based local and remote production solutions using NDI® and SRT technologies. Demonstrations will combine Magewell's Ultra Encode devices, Pro Convert NDI® encoders and Pro Convert multi-format decoders with third-party production tools in interoperable, end-to-end workflows.

Magewell's exhibit at IBC will be managed by its trusted Netherlands-based distribution partner MVD Europe BV. "Magewell has released many fantastic products over the past 18 months that we haven't had the opportunity to showcase in person," said Edo van der Gaag, CEO at MVD Europe. "We're excited to give our customers and partners the chance to experience these innovations first-hand at IBC."

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion, and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance, and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

Copyright 2021 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of Vizrt Group. #NDI

