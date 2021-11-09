Musely Announces Funding, Growth, and Virtual Product Launch Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musely announced today that they will be hosting a 1-hour virtual product launch event on November 12th, 2021 at 2 pm PST. The brand will be revealing its latest round of funding, launching its latest medications, and divulging how they have been able to disrupt the $260B skincare industry. A panel of patients will share their personal transformations, while medical, and industry experts reveal the practices that led Musely to be one of the fastest growing telemedicine brands in the pandemic.

As a key player in telemedicine, Musely has transformed the skincare industry by creating a movement of skincare science over scent. In only 20 months since the onset of the pandemic, Musely grew from less than 10,000 to nearly 300,000 patients, delivering life-changing physical and mental transformations that allow patients to face the world with confidence.

Musely also had the fortune to raise a new round of funding led by VMG Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, that helped build big consumer brands like Drunk Elephant, Sun Bum, and KIND Snacks. Carle Stenmark, VMG Partner, is slated to interview Jack Jia, Musely Founder & CEO, on Musely's tremendous growth. "We have invested in many successful skincare and lifestyle companies. But what made Musely different is that so many of [the] patients have tried to treat their conditions so many times, for so many years, but all failed," Stenmark commented. Details of the funding are to be revealed at the event.

With their continuous focus on dermatology, Musely will announce two new lines of treatments. The Red Set includes a mask and cream which reduces redness and inflammation caused by rosacea. An oral medication is offered as an add-on. The Hair Loss Set features a liquid solution and oral medication that treats and prevents female-pattern hair loss. These treatments expand the brand's product portfolio to reach an additional 37 million women and an additional $12 billion total addressable market across the US. "Our medical board, Chief Medical Officer, and product team have taken a very disciplined, scientific, and clinical approach on skin conditions that patients care about the most," stated Jia.

Musely will also announce a highly requested addition to their line of over-the-counter products, The Day Cream - Tan, a clinical-grade, and affordable tinted mineral sunscreen. Medical science has proven that mineral sunscreen provides all day protection with one application, while chemical sunscreen contains irritating chemicals and needs to be reapplied four times a day to be effective. Currently, only 3% of the sunscreen on the market is mineral-based.

Speakers at the virtual event include:

Dr. Marie Jhin , (Board Certified Dermatologist; Musely Chief Medical Officer)

Dr. MJ Serota (Board Certified Dermatologist)

Mark Taylor (Pharmacist in Charge; Founder & CEO, Curexa Compounding Pharmacy)

Lori Bush (Founding President & CEO of Rodan & Fields)

Jack Jia (Founder & CEO at Musely)

Carle Stenmark (Partner at VMG Partners)

Mark Thompson (Author; Leadership Coach)

FaceRx Patients (Roya, Mimi, Claudia, & Tracy)

There will also be a giveaway at the end of the event, with over 2,000 prizes and a grand prize of an iPhone 13 Pro Max for better treatment help with eNurse on the Musely App.

Learn more and register for the event:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZFhN9tg0SS2mu1uRuG8q1Q



About Musely

Musely provides skincare medical treatments through technology. Musely enables the best dermatologists and pharmacists to deliver and administer medical treatments online for both skin conditions and skincare using the most effective medication and therapeutic procedures. With its revolutionary approach, Musely enables the science of youth quickly and affordably online at the convenience of your home.

For more information, please contact Jenna Fischer (TBD PR) at jenna@tbdpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Musely