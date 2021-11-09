Petco Helps Pet Parents Include Pets and Make Lasting Memories Throughout the Holiday Season

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 80% of pet parents agree they are most excited to spend the holidays with their pets than other human family members, according to a new Petco survey.* Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is helping pet parents make the most of this quality time with the brand's new "Merry Makings" collection specifically designed to inspire meaningful moments with the pets they love throughout the season.
More than 11 million pets came into our homes during the pandemic, creating a whole new generation of pet parents who are closer to their pets than ever before and eager to involve their pet family members in the holiday festivities. Nearly 75% of pet parents give gifts to their pets during the holidays, with about half of them spending more on gifts for their pets than other family members.* Petco's holiday collection is the perfect solution for these eager gift-givers with more than 400 unique and festive items for dogs, cats and small animals, all priced under $40. The collection features exclusive items, including holiday card-worthy pet and pet parent matching apparel, essential supplies ranging from beds, collars and leashes to adorable toys, healthy treats and fan-favorite advent calendars. Pet parents can also treat their pets to stylish, sustainable, adventure-ready products from the winter collection of Petco's fashion brand, Reddy, as well as top national brands including Wild One, Canada Pooch and Harry Barker.
With more pets in homes than ever before this year, Petco is making it easy for pet parents to include their beloved pets into all the special moments of the season:
- The Anticipation: The holidays create opportunities for pet parents to find new ways to bond with their pets and preparing for the celebration can be just as fun as the holiday itself. To get in the holiday spirit, pet parents can deck the halls with novelty beds and throws; help mitigate nerves and anxiety in their pets with calming treats and chews; start the holiday countdown with treat- or toy-dispensing advent calendars for dogs, cats and small pets; and get their furry family members holiday-ready with a routine veterinary check-up.
- The Family Photo: Pet parents can commemorate the season with a family holiday photo with their pets. Create a cohesive look with matching hats and sweaters for pets and pet parents or get seasonally inspired with a Gingerbread Man Dog Sweater, Christmas Tree Cat Cape or Secret Santa Bearded Dragon Costume. Pets will be on their best behavior with the help of in-store or virtual dog training and ready for their close-up with Petco's Holiday Grooming Package featuring a seasonal gingerbread spritz and limited-edition holiday bandana.
- The Feast: Food is a central part of any holiday gathering, but common foods, such as turkey skin, grapes, raisins, bones, onions, sweets and spices, can be harmful to pets. Pet parents can create a safe holiday spread with a selection of novelty chews and toys like the Merry Makings Dandy Canes Chicken-Flavored Rawhide-Free Dog Chews or Pie Plush Toy. WholeHearted treats can also add holiday cheer for pets with vanilla-flavored "churros" from the WholeHearted Bakery Collection for dogs or with new, protein-rich freeze-dried cat treats. If a pet accidentally ingests toxic food or other material, contact a trusted veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline immediately.
- The Gifts: Holiday shoppers are sure to find the perfect gift for every pet and pet parent on their shopping list with Petco's wide selection of stockings, stocking stuffers, apparel, toys and gift sets. Petco also offers an array of gifts that keep on giving such as a Vital Care membership, PupBox subscription and gift cards.
- The Adventure: Adventure awaits during the holiday season, making it the ideal time to outfit pets in the latest gear like the Buffalo Check Beanie or Reddy Lightweight Primaloft Puffer to help keep them cozy and warm during wintertime outings and travel. Pet parents can also help four-legged friends travel with ease in a Reddy Backpack Carrier or Buffalo Check Sling, and invite them to stretch their legs with a fun Candy Printed Dog Collar and matching leash.
The joy and convenience Petco is bringing to pets and their parents this holiday season comes to life in two new ad spots – "Making Holiday Memories Together" and "Holiday Needs Delivered Same Day" – from the brand's "It's what we'd want if we were pets" platform.
Additionally, Petco Love is teaming up with BOBs from Skechers to celebrate the life-changing power of pet adoption and will surprise animal shelters with $1 million in grant awards through the Petco Love Stories campaign this holiday season. Petco guests can join our mission to save pet lives through in-store donations and will receive a reusable tote bag as a thank you for donations of $10 or more or a large duffle bag for donations of $20 or more.** Pets and pet parents can also give back while making a holiday memory together with the return of Petco's Photos with Santa. Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 18, Santa will visit Petco pet care centers around the country, listening to pets' wish lists and raising money for pets in need. Pet parents can receive a digital keepsake photo of their pet and Santa for a $9.95 donation to Petco Love. Check with your local Petco for dates and times of Santa's visit. For more information on how Petco Love is giving back this season and their year-round lifesaving work, visit PetcoLove.org.
Pet parents can holiday shop in a variety of ways, including in Petco pet care centers, through the Petco app and at petco.com/holiday. Offering comprehensive "Petco & Go" services, featuring same-day delivery, hassle-free repeat delivery and convenient curbside pick-up, Petco helps pet parents get everything their pets need throughout the holidays and beyond. Checkout has also never been easier with multiple ways to pay for pet purchases, including the Petco Pay credit card and Klarna's shop now, pay later in four interest-free payments option currently available in-store and online later this month . Pet parents will also get a holiday treat of their own with exclusive deals throughout November and December.
*Statistics from 2021 Petco consumer survey of 1,000 U.S. dog and cat parents.
**In-store only through Dec. 26, 2021, while supplies last.
