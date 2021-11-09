Rodolfo E. Chirinos, MD, Joins SCA

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin and Cancer Associates (SCA) is pleased to announce that Rodolfo E. Chirinos, MD MS, FAAD has joined our dermatology group. Dr. Chirinos earned his medical degree from Universidad Central del Caribe in Puerto Rico, where he graduated magna cum laude amongst the top five percent of his class and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. Dr. Chirinos completed his dermatology residency in our nation's capital at Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center where he was honored to serve as chief resident during his final year of residency. Dr. Chirinos completed a National Institutes of Health-sponsored fellowship in cutaneous oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Department of Dermatology, and a fellowship in melanoma research at the Melanoma Center/Washington Cancer Institute in Washington, D.C. This melanoma team was the recipient of the President's Patients First Award, given for outstanding delivery and coordination of care.

"It is a privilege to be a part of SCA, one of the premier dermatology groups in Florida. Their decades of providing patients with some of the very latest and most advanced dermatologic care dovetails with my approach to provide patients with some of the best medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology skin care available today," said Rodolfo Chirinos, MD.

Dr. Chirinos is a native South Floridian and is a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and looks forward to taking care of patients from his hometown. He will see patients in our Coconut Creek and Hallandale locations.

About Skin and Cancer Associates

Founded in the early 70's and headquartered in the Miami, Florida area, SCA is a partnership of over 30 dermatology practices. SCA provides care through approximately 50 Board-certified dermatologists, including prominent leaders. The Company's practices are supported by a scalable practice management infrastructure and a CAPP accredited dermatopathology lab.

