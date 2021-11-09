This name change reflects years of on-going diversification of Solar Power International (SPI), as the event shifted to accommodate emerging trends and complementary markets, including energy storage, microgrids and Internet of Things (IoT), wind energy, hydrogen, fuel cells, and electric vehicles.

Solar Power Events rebrands SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week as RE+ This name change reflects years of on-going diversification of Solar Power International (SPI), as the event shifted to accommodate emerging trends and complementary markets, including energy storage, microgrids and Internet of Things (IoT), wind energy, hydrogen, fuel cells, and electric vehicles.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy Trade Shows has announced a new brand for SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week arriving in 2022. Beginning in January, SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week will become "RE+". RE+ is the natural evolution of the industry's premier clean energy event. After almost 20 years, it's the next step to support the nation's sustainable energy future. As the clean energy industry evolved to work holistically in unison towards an affordable, reliable, and sustainable future, SPI stayed ahead of this collective shift and diversified over the years to accommodate emerging trends and complementary technologies, solidifying its place in the market as the harbinger of the future greater renewable energy market. RE+ will focus on uniting clean energy solutions to stimulate the economy, create new jobs, and solidify a strong energy marketplace.

"We're thrilled to announce this next step in recognition of our evolving and growing industry," said Julia Hamm, president & CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). "RE+ will broaden opportunities for all clean energy participants and accelerate our collective progress to a clean and modern energy future."

Since its inception in 2004, SPI has provided an indispensable service to the solar industry, as a way for the industry to facilitate business, exchange ideas, discover new products, and secure the future of solar. Developed by the nation's leading solar energy organizations, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and SEPA to engage the business community, RE+ highlights an ongoing entrepreneurial approach to renew best practices across the clean energy landscape as the marketplace evolves. It provides an opportunity for American and international clean energy leaders to meet, network, and accelerate the growth of their businesses - from utility-scale executives to installation specialists and everyone in between.

As RE+ continues to be the home for the clean energy industry, SPI and Energy Storage International (ESI) remain its backbone. As the industry responds to the global climate crisis, solar will become vital to RE+ as the place to engage with solar leaders on business development, new technologies, education, and more.

"As the solar industry grows and leads our clean energy transformation, our flagship tradeshow must also evolve," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). "Solar Power International has always been a venue for our industry to gather, learn, and develop new business connections, and RE+ represents another opportunity to bring all of our Solar+ partners under one umbrella so we can continue to provide world class education for the entire clean energy sector."

Solar Power Events is changing its brand to "RE+ Events." Year-round, RE+ Events offers participants access to resources for growing their business, as well as opportunities to have a say in the future of clean energy through involvement in regional events and educational seminars. Regional events, such as RE+ Northeast and RE+ Southeast, dive deep into solar, storage, integration, and transmission, providing leadership to both the installer industry and the utility sector.

Clean energy is the key to addressing the energy industry's challenges. By creating opportunities for industry business leaders to engage with each other, RE+ fosters the solutions necessary for long-term economic success. It's the connection point for distributed and utility-scale renewable energy companies and their customers involved in the generation, storage, and transmission of electricity - from emerging new players to utility-scale leaders.

"Solar Power Events has always been ahead of the curve, showcasing multiple aspects of the renewable energy industry. What started off as SPI grew to SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week, because we have long recognized the need for an all-inclusive experience," said Stephen Miner, president & CEO, Solar Energy Trade Shows. "RE+ is the undeniable result of years of engagement in the clean energy space."

SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week debuts as RE+ September 19-22 in Anaheim, CA, RE+ Northeast debuts in Boston, February 23-24.

