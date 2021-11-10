Canidae Announces New Partnership with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs Ahead of World Kindness Day The new relationship encourages both Canidae customers and employees to register their own pets with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and pledged $20,000 to the organization

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of World Kindness Day on November 13th, premium pet food brand Canidae today pledged $20,000 to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD) in hopes of shining a light on the proven benefits of animal-human connection and supporting the good work the ATD has already been doing for thirty years.

A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that 40% of adults have reported new symptoms of anxiety and depression since the onset of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown, and a McKinsey & Company study found that 46% of adults who returned to work reported negative impacts on their mental health. Countless studies have shown that mental health improves when humans and dogs spend time together, so Canidae and ATD saw an immediate opportunity to bring goodness to people who need it most as the world attempts to get back to "normal."

In addition to their monetary donation, Canidae has announced an internal initiative to encourage any of their employees who want to register their pets with the ATD and will cover those associated costs. Dana Paris, Canidae's Chief Marketing Officer, registered her dog, Canela, right away. "At Canidae, we dedicate our workdays to bringing goodness to pets, people and the planet, but there's always more that we could be doing," said Paris. "Having the opportunity to register my dog and bring some goodness into the lives of others has been a great way to give back."

Karen Casey, Canidae's Head of People and Culture, agrees. "With so many of our employees being pet parents themselves, we always encourage them to spend time bonding with their pet and share that experience with others," said Casey. "The human-pet connection is a powerful one and I'm proud to help foster it for those in the Canidae family."

ATD currently has over 16,000 member dogs who regularly visit hospitals, nursing homes, and natural disaster sites but ATD's President, Kimberly Williams, predicts the need for even more paws on deck. "As we rush to return to normal, we're seeing the need to prepare for greater levels of stress and anxiety than ever before," said Williams. "Through this new partnership with Canidae, we will have the much-needed resources, connections, and spotlight to bring more dogs into this community of service, empathy and love."

Canidae will provide free and discounted products to all ATD members and will give them a platform to share their stories of hope, inspiration and how their pets have brought goodness into peoples' lives. Please visit www.canidae.com/therapydogs for more information.

About Canidae Pet Food

From the first truckload of food delivered to the latest batch of pet food cooked in their Pet Nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, Canidae's story is one to be proud of. Canidae® was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for our dogs and cats and better for us all. They've been committed to quality ever since. That commitment is upheld today in more than just their nutrient-rich, premium pet food. It inspires everything they do, from the land they harvest and the farmers they work with, to the people they employ and the local pet food stores they partner with. All of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed high-quality and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Canidae is partnering with US farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices.

About Alliance of Therapy Dogs

Clinical studies have proven that animals have the power to help people heal. Simply petting, touching, or talking to animals can improve physical health and emotional well-being. Dogs have a dramatic emotional impact, and our certified therapy teams work daily to bring joy into people's lives. Alliance of Therapy Dogs is an international registry of certified therapy dog teams that span the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. ATD provides testing, certification, registration, support, and insurance for members who volunteer with their dogs in animal-assisted activities. Our objective is to form a network of caring individuals and their special dogs who are willing to share smiles and joy with people, young and old alike. Our teams provide therapy in many settings, including but not limited to airports, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, rehab facilities, mental health institutions, schools, hospitals, cancer centers, hospice facilities, college campuses, and can also provide therapy in patients' homes. ATD doesn't restrict where our teams visit. ATD teams may choose to be members of local therapy dog groups. They may also participate in nationwide therapy dog initiatives with organizations like the Red Cross and R.E.A.D.

